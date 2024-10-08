Oasis 2025 reunion: Every tour date announced and how you can still get tickets

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher are going back on the road next year (Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA Media)

Oasis have announced they will be flying to the other side of the world to give fans what they want.

The Manchester rockers have released the dates for the Australia leg of their 2025 reunion world tour after selling out their UK, Ireland and North America shows.

Liam and Noel Gallagher, who announced their reunion in August, are to play Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium late in 2025.

They made the announcement, as with other dates, on their social media channels, writing: “‘People of the land down under. “You better run-you better take cover...” We are coming. You are most welcome.’ Oasis will tour Australia in 2025!”

Here is all we know about all the dates they have announced so far and how you could bag yourself tickets.

Where and when are Oasis performing?

The band have announced they will do shows in the UK, Ireland, North America, Canada, Mexico and now Australia.

The full list of dates are:

July 4 - Cardiff, Wales, Principality Stadium

July 5 - Cardiff, Wales, Principality Stadium

July 11 - Heaton Park, Manchester

July 12 - Heaton Park, Manchester

July 16 - Heaton Park, Manchester

July 19 - Heaton Park, Manchester

July 20 - Heaton Park, Manchester

July 25 - Wembley Stadium, London

July 26 - Wembley Stadium, London

July 30 -Wembley Stadium, London

August 2 - Wembley Stadium, London

August 3 - Wembley Stadium, London

August 8 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland

August 9 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland

August 12 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland

August 16 - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

August 17 - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

August 24 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Canada

August 25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Canada

August 28 - Soldier Field, Chicago, US

August 31 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

September 1 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

September 6 - Rose Bowl, LA, USA

September 7 - Rose Bowl, LA, USA

September 12 - Estadio GNP Seguro, Mexico City, Mexico

September 13 - Estadio GNP Seguro, Mexico City, Mexico

September 27 - Wembley Stadium, London

September 28 - Wembley Stadium, London

October 31 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 7 - Accor Stadium, Sydney

Can I still buy tickets?

Their string of 19 UK and Ireland dates have all sold out, including two extra Wembley shows. Once they went on sale a furore quickly arose over resellers inflating ticket prices.

The release of tickets last month in the UK prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of dynamic pricing. Some standard tickets more than doubled from £148 to £355, and the situation was blamed on “unprecedented demand”.

Ticketmaster said it does not set concert prices and its website states this is down to the “event organiser” who “has priced these tickets according to their market value”.

Fans in Australia are still in with a chance though, and those who wish to sign up for pre-sale private ballot are asked to give their email and asked how many Oasis shows they have been to before, but it notes “this will not have any bearing on your ballot application”.

They are also asked the question: “which Oasis song won Triple j’s Hottest 100 in 1995?” – with Don’t Look Back in Anger, Wonderwall and Live Forever offered as the possible answers. The correct answer is needed to qualify for the ballot.

The pre-sale will take place on Monday October 14 and tickets go on general sale on Tuesday October 15 at 10am AEDT (Melbourne) and 12PM AEDT (Sydney).

What if I missed out on tickets?

Ticketmaster said people will be able to resell their tickets up until the day of gigs if they cannot go. Tickets for large concerts and stadium tours can also occasionally appear on ticketing websites in the weeks leading up to gigs, so it’s well worth intermittently checking the websites in the run-up to next July.

For more information visit here.