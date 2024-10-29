Oasis 2025 tour ticket cancellations: all you need to know including resale information

Thousands of tickets for Oasis’s eagerly awaited 2025 reunion tour will be resold as promoters are set to cancel them.

Ticketholders who have broken terms and conditions will see their purchases voided over the coming weeks.

Oasis’s promoters, Live Nation and SJM, announced the move on Tuesday and told the BBC they are cancelling more than 50,000 tickets that have since been listed on resale sites.

They will then be resold by the original promoters, for the advertised price.

Here’s what you need to know - including if your tickets could be cancelled and when the resale may take place.

Why are Oasis tickets being sold again?

About 1.4 million tickets were initially on sale for Oasis’s UK tour back in August — but the scramble to purchase them saw demand far exceed supply, as more than 10 million fans tried to buy them.

Much to the annoyance of those who missed out, thousands of tickets soon appeared on resale sites for inflated prices in an apparent breach of the sale’s terms and conditions — some with price tags of up to £11,000.

About four per cent of the total tickets went on un-permitted sites. Fans were told only those sold at face value through Ticketmaster or its resale partner, Twickets, will be valid for the gigs.

What is happening now?

SJM told the BBC any fans who believed their tickets were wrongly cancelled could have their cases investigated.

“These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit,” an SJM representative said.

“Only four per cent of tickets have ended up on resale sites. Some major tours can see up to 20 per cent of tickets appearing via the major unauthorised secondary platforms.

“All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorised websites as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to cancellation.”

When will the tickets go on sale again?

Tickets cancelled by Ticketmaster or See Tickets and will be made available again at face value — with details to be announced shortly.

Despite the warning from Oasis's promoters, leading secondary ticket company Viagogo said it will continue allowing people to use its site to sell tickets for the tour.

Matt Drew, who oversees business development for Viagogo, told the BBC: “Two per cent of Oasis tickets are on Viagogo and StubHub.

"We will continue to sell them in the way the regulator says we can. We are serving a clear consumer need, we will continue doing it on that basis.”

Oasis begin their reunion on July 4 in Cardiff before playing another 16 gigs in the UK and Ireland.

Richard Ashcroft and fellow Indie legends Cast are the confirmed support acts for the Oasis tour

The Gallagher brothers will then head to Canada, the US, Mexico, and Australia.

It will be the first time the band have toured since the Gallagher brothers infamously fell out in 2009.

Indie act Cast have confirmed they will be supporting Oasis for their' "biblical" shows in 2025. The Liverpool band, who rose to prominence in the 1990s' Britpop explosion, are the second support act to be revealed for the tour.

The band, led by frontman John Power, will join the Manchester legends for 19 sold-out shows in the UK and Ireland.

Richard Ashcroft, the former lead singer of The Verve, has also been confirmed as a support act.

Visit here for a full list of UK and Ireland tour dates.