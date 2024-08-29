Oasis announce extra UK dates for reunion tour including new Wembley show

Oasis have added three more UK dates to their highly anticipated reunion tour next year due to "unprecedented demand."

The new shows are scheduled for July 16 at Heaton Park in Manchester, July 30 at Wembley Stadium, and August 12 in Edinburgh.

With these additions, the band will now perform five concerts in both Wembley and Manchester, as well as three shows in Scotland.

Tickets for the newly added dates will also go on sale Saturday morning, just like the original shows.

In an exciting statement shared to social media on Thursday, the Britpop band wrote: “Due to unprecedented demand, three new UK dates will be added to Oasis Live ‘25 Heaton Park - July 16th Wembley - July 30th Edinburgh - August 12th

Oasis announced extras dates in the UK (PA Archive)

“Tickets on go on sale this Saturday, 31st August at 9am BST.”

The announcement comes after the band denied they will be performing at Glastonbury "or any other festivals" next year.

Responding to speculation on X (formerly Twitter), Oasis addressed the buzz sparked by their upcoming reunion tour.

In a statement shared on social media on Wednesday, the band clarified: “Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year.

“The only way to see the band live will be on their Oasis Live ’25 World Tour.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that former Oasis guitarist Bonehead will join Liam and Noel Gallagher on stage next summer as the band reunite 15 years after they split up.

Insiders told The Sun that extra concerts will be announced once this run sells out.

A source said: “These shows will sell out in less than three minutes. Extra dates will be added for sure.”

On Tuesday, Oasis posted a 91 second video announcing their reunion on social media including clips from some of the band’s biggest gigs and quotes from the Gallagher brothers.

In response, a pre-sale Ballot registration opened for tickets ahead of Saturday’s general sale, although it closed on Wednesday evening.

The UK and Ireland tour will start at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.