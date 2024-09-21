Oasis to announce more reunion tour dates in fresh hope to fans

Oasis are reportedly set to announce dates of their US tour on Friday - giving fans another opportunity to see the reunion concerts.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are set to appear on stage together for the first time since 2009 when they perform a series of shows around the UK next summer.

However, many fans were left frustrated during a chaotic day of ticket buying with lengthy online queues and a dynamic ticket system that hiked prices .

There is still set to be a resale for the UK dates.

The Sun has reported that North America dates for 2025 will be announced on Friday with the band having not played across the pond since 2008.

New York, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles have all been listed as cities where Oasis will perform next year.

An Apple Music advert has appeared in central New York City with a picture of the Gallaghers reading: “If we need to put up a billboard to get these guys to come to the States, here it is.”

The reunion announcement has led to a spike in interest in Oasis - with Live Forever reentering the top 10 - and Britpop as a whole, with several bands reforming .

There has also been talk of Oasis recording a new album, with famously loose-lipped Liam saying a new LP was wrapped as of September 7.

The Gallaghers were last on stage together for V Festival in 2009 and split hours before they were due to perform Rock En Seine in Paris a few weeks later.

Since then, Liam has released solo albums while Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have also released new material.

Liam played Oasis’s first album Definitely, Maybe in full at several events over the summer as the LP turned 30 years old.

Noel Gallagher will be back on stage with Liam if the two can hold it together

When is Oasis playing?

Their official date, confirmed so far, are:

Cardiff Principality Stadium: July 4-5

Manchester Heaton Park: July 11,12, 16, 19 and 20

London Wembley Stadium: July 26, 30, August 2 and 3

Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium: August 8, 9 and 12

Dublin Croke Park: August 16 and 17