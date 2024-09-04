Oasis ‘not aware’ of dynamic pricing on reunion tour tickets

Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis have announced two more Wembley dates - DAVE HOGAN/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Oasis said they did not know dynamic pricing would be used in the ticketing of their reunion tour.

The band announced that tickets for two new Wembley shows on Sept 27 and 28 will instead be sold by a “staggered, invitation only ballot process”.

It comes after fans complained of ticket prices rising by as much as 140 per cent as they waited for hours in online queues for Oasis Live ’25.

Dynamic pricing, in which ticket prices rise when demand is high, is legal provided that businesses do not mislead consumers about what they will pay.

Oasis, addressing the ticketing controversy for the first time on Wednesday, said that while their management agreed to dynamic pricing being used to try and keep general ticket pricing down and reduce ticket touting, they accepted that “the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations”.

The band stressed that it leaves “decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management”, and added it had “at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used”.

A tweet explaining the ballot process for tickets for the new dates read:

UK 🇬🇧

Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with… pic.twitter.com/Dpfhk49va3 — Oasis (@oasis) September 4, 2024

It comes after many fans missed out on tickets as they battled website issues and were mislabelled as bots.

The new shows in London will join their other shows next summer in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Dublin and Manchester.

Tickets for the Oasis Live ’25 went on general sale last Saturday at 9am in the UK and 8am in Ireland on Ticketmaster.

Around 14 million fans are thought to have logged on, with many joining the queues in the early hours of the morning and remaining stuck waiting hours later.

Fans were stuck in the online queue for hours - SIMON EMMET/FEAR PR/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The band, who have not performed since 2009, announced the reunion tour last week.

But the “dynamic” ticket prices caused such an outrage that Sir Keir Starmer had to wade in to vow that gig tickets would be made affordable for all.

Fans who had waited hours in the online queue were furious to discover that the price of a standing ticket had risen from the advertised £148 to £355.

Meanwhile, on resale sites such as Viagogo, tickets were being offered for more than £7,000 after the initial balloted sale.

Ticket sales on unofficial ticket resale sites were being sold for thousands more than face value

The Government has announced that it will look into the dynamic pricing strategy used by Ticketmaster as part of a forthcoming review.

Asked about fans’ anger over inflated prices, the Prime Minister promised to get a “grip” on the issue.

The Competition and Markets Authority said that misleading consumers includes “leaving out important information or providing it too late”.

As soon as the new London dates were announced on Wednesday, fans responded to the news on X, formerly Twitter, urging the band to be honest about the price.

“Please tell me whether the face value is 150 pounds or 350 pounds,” one wrote within minutes of the announcement.

Last week, three more dates were added in Manchester, London and Edinburgh after the band cited “unprecedented” demand for their reunion.