Oasis To Cancel More Than 50,000 UK Tour Tickets Purchased On Resale Sites

More than 50,000 Oasis UK tour tickets sold on secondary platforms will be canceled, the BBC reports today.

The band’s promoters, Live Nation and SJM, told BBC File on 4 that the all invalidated tickets will be made available again through the official seller, Ticketmaster, at face value.

According to the BBC, about 1.4 million tickets went on sale when Oasis announced the tour in August, but “more than 10 million fans from 158 countries joined the queue.” Within hours, thousands of tickets appeared on resale sites at inflated prices.

Live Nation and SJM told the BBC that 4% of total tickets sold, or about 50,000, ended up on resale sites. The process of canceling the resold tickets, which is designed to fight price inflation and price gouging, will begin soon, the BBC reports.

