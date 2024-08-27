Oasis confirm reunion tour

Brothers and former bandmates Noel and Liam Gallagher ended years of reunion speculation on Monday by confirming they have buried the hatchet after 15 years and are going on tour in the U.K. and Ireland in 2025. "The guns have fallen silent/The stars have aligned/The great wait is over/Come see/It will not be televised," they commented on their official website. The Oasis Live '25 tour will have gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin. The dates will mark their only shows in Europe next year, however, they are working on plans to go to other continents later in 2025.