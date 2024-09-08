Oasis fans affected by ticket sales debacle invited to join second ballot

Liam and Noel Gallagher performing in 1997. Oasis will perform shows next year for the first time since 2009.

Liam and Noel Gallagher performing in 1997. Oasis will perform shows next year for the first time since 2009. Photograph: Simon Ritter/Redferns

A select number of Oasis fans who missed out on tickets for the band’s reunion concerts in a disastrous sales launch last week have been invited to try their luck again in a second ballot.

The band said they would send invitations out to “eligible fans we have been able to identify”, including some of those who were signed in to the Ticketmaster website last Saturday but were unable to complete their transactions.

While some fans are delighted to have received a private, invitation-only ballot for tickets via email, others said they were “pretty annoyed and upset” to miss out despite having queued online for hours last week.

One fan, Brad Haines, 29, told the PA news agency: “I’m happy that I’ve had the opportunity to sign up to the ballot, as for many people I’ve seen this is not the case.

“Now I will have to wait and see what happens. I’m staying hopeful but after missing out the first time round I’m not expecting anything and will just be happy if I’m one of the lucky ones.”

Haines, who is based in Wales, said he received the email at 3am, signed up at about 8am and received confirmation roughly two hours later.

Other fans who wasted much of their Saturday last week were less lucky and did not get an invite to the new ballot.

Stuart Knight expressed his disappointment at missing out on the ballot selection after he queued “all day” when tickets went on sale.

The 39-year-old, an account manager from Hampshire, said: “I’m really disappointed, especially as I thought they’d never tour again. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory was the second album I ever bought.

“When I saw that there was going to be an invite-only ballot for those that logged in to Ticketmaster and joined the queue, I was glad I was going to get another opportunity; however, I’ve not received an invitation to the ballot despite meeting the pre-set criteria.

“What’s really upsetting is a friend joined the queue for one hour and then gave up, yet they have received an invite.”

Ticketmaster replied to fans on X, saying: “Oasis has emailed all eligible fans with registration instructions – if you did not receive this email, you are not eligible.”

A statement announcing the details of the private ballot read: “Invitations to enter private ballot will be sent overnight tonight (Saturday) to eligible fans we have been able to identify.

“If you signed in to your Ticketmaster UK account on Saturday 31 August, and you were able to join a queue for a specific show, but didn’t get a ticket, then you may be eligible to take part and will receive an email on how to register for the ballot.

“Keep an eye on the inbox associated with your Ticketmaster account and don’t forget to check your junk mail.”

The lifeline for fans comes as the European Commission and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launch investigations into Ticketmaster’s handling of the fiasco, after some tickets more than doubled in price near checkout after ”dynamic pricing” took effect. The ticketing platform says the prices are set by artists and their management.

After nearly a week of silence, Liam Gallagher finally responded to the ticket sale disaster on Friday, telling one user on X, who said it was shame the band “[ripped] the fans off”, to “SHUTUP”.