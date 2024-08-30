Oasis reunion tour ticket prices revealed as pre-sale ballot extended– live

Oasis fans are anxiously waiting to find out whether they successfully entered the ballot to the group’s 2025 reunion tour.

The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join one another onstage for the first time since their split in 2009.

While tickets will go on general sale on Saturday 31 August, the pre-sale ballot, which has been extended until 10am today (30 August) offers fans an extra opportunity to get their hands on those coveted stadium tickets for London, Edinburgh, Manchester and Dublin. Find all the information here.

Success in the ballot does not necessarily guarantee tickets, which will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful entrants will be contacted by 5pm BST with pre-sale access information.

Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.

A seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begins at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Oasis reunion tour 2025: How to get tickets to see Noel and Liam in Manchester, London and Dublin

07:31 , Roisin O'Connor

07:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Noel and Liam Gallagher have put their long-running feud behind them, as a huge Oasis tour has been announced for 2025.

The storied rock band will play stadium shows in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin, with gigs outside Europe to be added at a later date.

Their reunion announcement comes right before the 30-year anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the band’s record-breaking debut album. Next year, meanwhile, will mark the 30th anniversary of their follow-up, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets:

How to get tickets to the Oasis reunion tour

All the times Liam and Noel Gallagher commented on reforming Oasis

07:15 , Roisin O'Connor

07:15 , Roisin O'Connor

Oasis announce extension for pre-sale ticket ballot

07:05 , Roisin O'Connor

07:05 , Roisin O'Connor

This is a public service announcement! Oasis announced yesterday (Thursday 29 August) that fans now have until 10am today to register for the reunion tour pre-sale.

Registration for the ballot initially closed at 7pm BST on Wednesday 28 August. Fans who applied had to fill out their contact details and answer a general knowledge question about the band.

However, the band announced on Thursday (29 August): “Due to a last minute surge in pre-sale ballot entries, a number of confirmation emails are still being processed and sent out.

“The deadline to confirm your entry has now been extended to 10am BST tomorrow morning (Friday 30th August). If successful in the ballot, you will be contacted tomorrow by 5pm BST with pre-sale access information. Thank you for your patience.”

Fans can register for the ballot via the official Oasis website.

06:32 , Maira Butt

Oasis fans are now steeling themselves for the inevitable feeding frenzy when tickets to the band’s 2025 reunion tour go on sale this week.

The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join one another onstage for the first time since their split in 2009.

Tickets are going on general sale on Saturday 31 August, with a pre-sale open to fans who have entered a ballot that closed yesterday (Wednesday 28 August).

04:23 , Maira Butt

02:09 , Maira Butt

Thursday 29 August 2024 23:36 , Maira Butt

There’s a good few seconds at the start of Definitely Maybe, three decades old this week, where you might think you’ve put on an Eagles record. A very country riff strikes up over a grungy chunk of guitar, like a distant glimpse of the Californian dream – a sonic oasis, if you like. Ten seconds later, determined drums kick in, the guitar accelerates like a drag race to glory and a voice rises from the Manchester gutter, demanding the stars. “I live my life in the city, there’s no easy way out,” sang Liam as “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star” took flight, the ultimate example of manifesting one’s ambitions into cold, hard reality.

Oasis are a band like no other – the reunion hype is fully justified

Thursday 29 August 2024 22:27 , Maira Butt

Naysayers might ask why a band reunion is generating so much hype when plenty of their Britpop peers have done the same in recent years. Blur returned to Wembley in July 2023, the same month that Pulp sold out Finsbury Park as part of their massive UK tour.

But no other rock band of their time really compares when it comes to that narrative arc: the humble origins, the difficult childhoods then the rise to global fame. The partying, the excess. Then the Romulus and Remus-level fallout of 2009, when Liam squared off with his brother in a backstage room at Rock en Seine festival in Paris, wielding Noel’s guitar “like an axe”. And now, the reconciliation.

Thursday 29 August 2024 21:30 , Maira Butt

Inside the Oasis reunion – and who really made it happen

Thursday 29 August 2024 19:25 , Maira Butt

Those closest to the deal have said that the atmosphere was “electric” on the set of a top-secret photoshoot for the poster which will be used in the comeback tour.

Even insiders on the project didn’t believe they’d ever “see the day the brothers would stand side by side again”. Insiders told The Sun: “It was a pinch me moment to have Noel and Liam together. It has taken a lot to get them to this point, but they’re thinking of the fans.”

Oasis announce three new UK tour dates after ‘unprecedented demand’

Thursday 29 August 2024 18:20 , Maira Butt

Oasis have announced three more tour dates after “unprecedented demand” following their reunion.

Days after the band revealed they would return to play 14 shows across the UK and Ireland in summer 2025, they have added further shows in Manchester, London and Edinburgh to the their schedule

These dates include 16 July in Manchester, 30 July in London and 12 August in Edinburgh. Tickets for all shows will go on sale at 9am on 31 August.

The additional tour dates will mean the band are scheduled to play five nights at Wembley, five in Manchester and three in Scotland.

Oasis reunion tour 2025: How to get tickets to see Noel and Liam in Manchester, London and Dublin

Thursday 29 August 2024 17:11 , Maira Butt

Thursday 29 August 2024 17:11 , Maira Butt

Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on sale at 9am on Saturday 31 August and be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will available from 8am that same day from www.ticketmaster.ie.

A pre-sale ballot will take place on Friday 30 August. To register, fans must enter a ballot that closes by 7pm on Wednesday 28 August. Here’s how to enter.

Noel and Liam Gallagher: Inside Britain's most infamous sibling rivalry – and what led them to reunite

Thursday 29 August 2024 17:11 , Maira Butt

Thursday 29 August 2024 17:11 , Maira Butt

Oh, brother. From Cain and Abel to Prince Harry and Prince William, the annals of history are filled with fraternal rivalries. But has there ever been a sibling spat quite as bitter – and as public – as that between Noel and Liam Gallagher?

This week, the sibling frontmen of the hit Mancunian rock group Oasis announced that they were reforming the band for a much-hyped UK stadium tour, after 15 years of estrangement.

When the “Wonderwall” hitmakers disbanded in 2009, Noel and Liam’s once-brotherly relationship became arid and inhospitable: no Oasis, just desert.

Oasis ticket prices announced as three new dates added

Thursday 29 August 2024 16:31 , Maira Butt

Oasis ticket prices have been announced after three more dates were added in Manchester, London and Edinburgh for the Britpop band’s reunion tour.

A seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begins at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.

In the band’s home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Oasis reunion confirmed as Liam and Noel Gallagher mend rift 15 years after fallout

Thursday 29 August 2024 16:07 , Maira Butt

Stop crying your heart out, Oasis fans. The rock band have announced their long-awaited reunion and, with it, their first UK and Ireland shows in 16 years.

After more than a decade of rumours, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have (seemingly) healed their longstanding rift and will join one another onstage for the Oasis Live 25 tour, where they will play a string of stadium shows in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin across summer 2025.

“I never did like that word FORMER,” Liam, 51, had teased of his frontman status just hours earlier, while responding to fans pleading with him to confirm the news.

The tour will include four nights at Heaton Park in Manchester, the band’s hometown, between 11 to 20 July, along with four shows at Wembley Stadium in London from 25 July to 3 August. Three further dates were added on Thursday (29 August).

These dates include 16 July in Manchester, 30 July in London and 12 August in Edinburgh. Tickets for all shows will go on sale at 9am on 31 August.

