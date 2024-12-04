Oasis homecoming windfall for city leaders

The council previously said Oasis's shows will come at no cost to the taxpayer [Reuters]

Oasis's homecoming gigs and other shows are expecting to make about £375,000 for Manchester City Council.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are reuniting for the 2025 tour which include five sold out gigs on the grounds of the council-owned Heaton Park.

Manchester City Council said the shows, alongside the annual Parklife Festival and other performance, will bring in £375k in profit for the year 2025-26.

Budget papers show councillors plan to use "one-off" boost to help balance the books as the local authority looks to cut costs.

About 80,000 people are expected each night at Oasis's Heaton Park shows [Sam Neill]

Financial pressures have seen council chiefs plan to introduce higher parking fees, fines for up to £180 for littering, and higher prices for social care in a bid to plug a £29m budget gap.

An estimated 80,000 fans will attend each night Oasis perform in the 600 acre (242 hectare) site.

The council has previously said that there would be no cost to the taxpayer from the shows.

John Hacking, executive councillor for leisure, said in October that concert organisers would be required to bear the burden of policing and other expenses.

