Oasis fans fume as pre-sale tickets for Wembley Stadium appear on re-sell sites for more than £3,200

Oasis fans are fuming after pre-sale tickets for the band’s 2025 tour appeared on re-sell sites such as Viagogo for thousands of pounds within an hour of being made available to purchase.

Pre-sale ticket codes were sent to fans who registered for the ballot, with people able to purchase tickets from 7pm to 10pm on Friday, before general tickets go on sale at 9am BST on Saturday.

But fans were quick to call out people who appear to already be on-selling the pre-sale tickets.

By around 7.50pm, tickets were being listed on ticket resale site Viagogo for as much as £3,235.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “What an absolute joke. People signed up to pre sale to get early tickets for Oasis with no intention of going and within minutes their re-selling them for £750 each! [sic]”

Dan Martin wrote on X: “Didn’t take long! 10 minutes into the pre-sale and Oasis tickets already on Viagogo for £800+.”

Nathan Dean said: “Infuriates me to see people with pre sale Oasis tickets and already selling them on [X], probably double the price. Yet there will be diehard fans who miss out on going.”

Tickets were originally sold between around £74 and £505, but have already appeared on Viagogo for hugely inflated prices, including £3,235 for seated tickets in the lower tier, at the show on Saturday, July 26.

Other Wembley tickets were on sale for similarly high prices, including £2,597 and £2,187.

Other fans who were lucky enough to nab a ticket took to social media to express their excitement.

Richard Herhock wrote: “Thirty years after first watching Oasis live, just bagged tickets through pre-sale ballot to see them in Manchester. Very excited.

“Having been lucky enough to see them live, from Exeter to Hull, Earls Court to Wembley. I never thought I would get the chance to see them again.”

Laura Keating said: “For as long as I can remember me and my dad have dreamt of seeing Oasis together, and after him being so poorly last year, this gal has bagged some tickets in the pre-sale for us to live out our little dream.”

Another exclaimed: “I can't believe it. I'm about to have a heart attack! Just got my Oasis ticket after winning the pre sale ballot!”

Oasis wrote on X just before 1pm: “All ticket ballot codes have now been sent out to fans. Please do NOT buy a code or transfer them to someone else. Codes ONLY work with the registered email address.

“If you didn't get a code to access the pre-sale, you can join the general sale tomorrow morning.”

After the pre-sale codes were released, many were left “gutted” about not receiving one and have taken to social media to voice their disappointment.

One penned: “8 years trying to get a London marathon ballot place, Oasis can’t do this to me as well #OasisLive25”.

“I've seen @oasis 5 times, I was even at Knebworth '96 (my 21st), was hoping to see them next year (my 50th) but I guess it just won't happen now!

“Good luck to all of us unlucky ones who never got #oasispresale, fingers crossed we get #OasisLive25 tickets in the morning #Gutted”.

A third remarked: “Didn’t receive a code, already feel like Christmas is 50% ruined! Will still keep checking emails #OasisLive25”.

While another likened the situation to their experience trying to get Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets: “getting no Oasis pre-sale email is giving me vivid flashbacks to being on the Taylor Swift waitlist (still am to this day) Some things never change x”.

getting no Oasis pre-sale email is giving me vivid flashbacks to being on the Taylor Swift waitlist (still am to this day)

On Thursday, fans hit out after ticket prices were announced for the band’s 2025 reunion tour as three more dates were added in Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

A seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begins at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

On X, fans criticised the cost of the tickets, with one sharing: “For a band from a working class background I think charging £150 for standing tickets is absolutely disgusting.”

Another X user wrote described the prices as “a farce” and that the cost is “way too much”. “Was going to go with the wife but it's just out of our price range,” the fan added. “Such a shame as we are both big Oasis fans.”

While others felt the lower-tier prices were reasonable, with one writing: “Oasis tickets start at €86.50, not outrageous by current standards (sadly), but it's the limited number of tickets available at THAT price that guts me.

Oasis announced their comeback tour on Tuesday (PA Media)

“Plus, this is now a much more attractive prospect (price/vibe) for overseas fans, so we're competing with a global fan base!”

The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.

In the band’s home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.

Earlier on Thursday, more shows for the world tour were announced.

Noel Gallagher posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “due to unprecedented demand”, shows in Heaton Park, on July 16, Wembley on July 30 and Murrayfield Stadium on August 12 had been added.

Due to unprecedented demand, three new UK dates will be added to Oasis Live ‘25 🔥

🎸Heaton Park - July 16th

🎸Wembley - July 30th

🎸Edinburgh - August 12th

Noel and his brother Liam put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band’s long-awaited reunion on Tuesday, saying: “The great wait is over.”

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis.

Fans have been urging the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, a split prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.

Though fans have been positive about a reunion, concerns have been raised about high accommodation prices, and the prospect of Liam and Noel having another falling out.