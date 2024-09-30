Oasis reject dynamic ticket pricing for US fans after chaos in Britain

The Gallagher brothers faced criticism for the pricing of their reunion tour in the UK - SIMON EMMET/SHUTTERSTOCK

Oasis have ruled out the use of dynamic ticket pricing for the band’s North America tour dates following fury in the UK.

The Britpop group, who announced their reunion in August, said the controversial pricing model would not be used for shows in 2025 in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Oasis’s management said: “Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America.

“It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable.”

“But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.

“We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

The release of tickets this month in the UK prompted the Government and the competition watchdog to announce a review of dynamic pricing, where tickets become more expensive when competition to buy them is fierce.

Some standard tickets more than doubled from £148 to £355, in a situation blamed on “unprecedented demand”.

Ticketmaster’s purchase policy explaining ‘Dynamic Pricing’ - YUI MOK/PA

Ticketmaster has previously said it does not set concert prices and its website states this is down to the “event organiser” who “has priced these tickets according to their market value”.

Oasis’s first performance in North America will be at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Ontario on Aug 24 next year.

They will then head to the US for Chicago’s Soldier Field on Aug 28, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium on August 31, and Los Angeles’s Rose Ball Stadium on Sept 6, with the final date released for Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on Sept 12.

Similar to the UK and Ireland tour, there will be a pre-ballot for fans hoping to get access to the sale first, with fans being asked to confirm entry by Oct 1.

To enter, you are asked where you are based, and a question about when they last played in North America. The band last appeared in their 2008/2009 Dig Out Your Soul tour.

Their first UK show will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4.

A string of 19 UK and Ireland dates have all sold out, including two extra Wembley shows.

Tickets for Oasis’s North America dates will be on sale from Oct 4.