Oasis reunion latest: Liam and Noel Gallagher announce 2025 tour with Manchester, London, and Dublin dates

Oasis have announced their long-awaited reunion tour, 15 years after the infamous backstage bust-up between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

The Manchester-formed group, one of the defining rock bands of the Nineties, split in 2009 after a fiery row in Paris and have not played together since.

In a highly anticipated message, the band announced a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland next summer.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” the band said.

The dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin will be Oasis's "only shows in Europe next year", it's been confirmed.

There have been a number of hints in recent months, not least a surprise interview last week where Noel offered some rare praise of his younger brother. Both he and Liam have enjoyed successful solo careers since their split – Liam as a singer-songwriter and Noel with his band the High Flying Birds.

12:20 , Maira Butt

Richard Benson reports:

People in the UK – not just London – had already felt something interesting was happening in the culture, you could tell that from the way newspapers and TV bulletins had begun covering fashion, house clubs and indie music. But up to that point, it had all been very instinctive and hedonistic. Once you knew serious-minded people overseas were studying it all, you wondered if it might, in the words of Jarvis Cocker, not just be 20,000 people standing in a field, but also about what The Future was meant to feel.

An Oasis reunion – the signs are everywhere it’s a return to 1997 all over again

How to get tickets to see Noel and Liam in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin

12:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Noel and Liam Gallagher have put their long-running feud behind them, as a huge Oasis tour has been announced for 2025.

The storied rock band will play stadium shows in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin, with gigs outside Europe to be added at a later date.

Their reunion announcement comes right before the 30-year anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the band’s record-breaking debut album. Next year, meanwhile, will mark the 30th anniversary of their follow-up, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.

Here's everything we know so far about how to get tickets:

How to get tickets to the Oasis reunion tour

Oasis appear to address Glastonbury rumours in reunion announcement

11:41 , Jacob Stolworthy

Oasis has appeared to address Glastonbury rumours while announcing the band will embark on a reunion tour, 15 years after splitting up.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have buried the hatchet after an infamous backstage bust-up ahead of a 2009 festival date in Paris. Over the last 15 years, the pair have repeatedly fielded – and fuelled – reports of a reunion, and will now perform together for a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland next summer.

Music lovers are now speculating Oasis will headline Glastonbury due to the fact their confirmed tour dates arrive just after Glastonbury is due to take place, from 25 to 29 June 2025.

However, as “Glastonbury” became the top trend on social media in the UK in the wake of the band’s official announcement, Oasis’s post was updated to include the sentence: “These dates will be the bands exclusive European appearances”

This appears to shut down suggestion that Oasis will kick off their reunion tour with a Glastonbury headline slot.

Oasis appear to address Glastonbury rumours in reunion announcement

COMMENT: Oasis are a band like no other – the reunion hype is fully justified

11:20 , Roisin O'Connor

Oasis are a band like no other – the reunion hype is fully justified

VIDEO: Liam Gallagher shares how rift with his brother began

11:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Maybe, Definitely! Oasis reunion confirmed as Liam and Noel Gallagher mend rift 15 years after fallout

10:40 , Roisin O'Connor

Stop crying your heart out, Oasis fans. The rock band have announced their long-awaited reunion and, with it, their first UK and Ireland shows in 16 years.

After more than a decade of rumours, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have (seemingly) healed their longstanding rift and will join one another onstage for the Oasis Live 25 tour, where they will play a string of stadium shows in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin across summer 2025.

“I never did like that word FORMER,” Liam, 51, had teased of his frontman status just hours earlier, while responding to fans pleading with him to confirm the news.

The tour will include four nights at Heaton Park in Manchester, the band’s hometown, between 11 to 20 July, along with four shows at Wembley Stadium in London from 25 July to 3 August. Gaps in the band’s touring schedule suggest that further shows could be added at a later date.

Their reunion announcement comes right before the 30-year anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the band’s record-breaking debut that includes hits “Supersonic”, “Shakermaker” and “Live Forever”. Next year, meanwhile, will mark the 30th anniversary of their second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.

Maybe, Definitely! Oasis reunion confirmed as Liam and Noel announce 2025 tour

VIDEO: Matty Healy urges Oasis to ‘grow up’ and reunite in resurfaced clip

10:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Oasis appear to address Glastonbury rumours in reunion announcement

09:50 , Roisin O'Connor

Will the Gallagher brothers play the festival next summer?

Oasis appear to address Glastonbury rumours in reunion announcement

COMMENT: Was 2004 the worst Glastonbury ever? If you were an Oasis fan, yes

09:40 , Roisin O'Connor

Twenty years ago, the Manchester band headlined Worthy Farm for the second and last time. Mark Beaumont looks back at the ill-fated show, which has gone down in history as one of their worst, and argues that it marked the beginning of the end for Liam and Noel Gallagher’s Britpop dream

Was 2004 the worst Glastonbury ever? If you were an Oasis fan, yes

Oasis announce 2025 reunion tour as Liam and Noel Gallagher 'mend rift'

09:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Oasis website crashes as fans react to reunion news

09:27 , Roisin O'Connor

The official Oasis website crashed as it was overwhelmed by traffic from fans reacting to the band’s reunion news.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher announced on Tuesday (27 August) that they would perform together for the first time in 16 years, as part of a string of stadium shows taking place in 2025.

So far, dates have been announced for London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin, with additional dates promised for outside of Europe.

Tickets are due to go on sale at 9am on Saturday 31 August for the UK shows, and 8am the same day for the Dublin performances.

How to get tickets to the Oasis reunion tour

How to get tickets to see Noel and Liam in Manchester, London and Dublin

09:10 , Roisin O'Connor

How to get tickets to the Oasis reunion tour

VIDEO: Liam Gallagher appears to look furiously at Noel during penultimate Oasis gig

08:50 , Roisin O'Connor

COMMENT: Oasis are a band like no other – the reunion hype is fully justified

08:37 , Roisin O'Connor

The storied rock band have finally announced their long-awaited reunion, and the timing couldn’t have been better

Oasis are a band like no other – the reunion hype is fully justified

VIDEO: Oasis announce 2025 reunion tour as Liam and Noel Gallagher 'mend rift'

08:23 , Roisin O'Connor

Oasis reunion tour 2025: How to get tickets to see Noel and Liam in Manchester, London and Dublin

08:20 , Roisin O'Connor

Noel and Liam Gallagher have put their long-running feud behind them, as a huge Oasis tour has been announced for 2025.

The storied rock band will play stadium shows in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin, with gigs outside Europe to be added at a later date.

Their reunion announcement comes right before the 30-year anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the band’s record-breaking debut album. Next year, meanwhile, will mark the 30th anniversary of their follow-up, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.

Here's how to get tickets:

How to get tickets to the Oasis reunion tour

Maybe, Definitely! Oasis reunion confirmed as Liam and Noel Gallagher mend rift 15 years after fallout

08:12 , Roisin O'Connor

Stop crying your heart out, Oasis fans. The rock band have announced their long-awaited reunion and, with it, their first UK and Ireland shows in 16 years.

After more than a decade of rumours, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have (seemingly) healed their longstanding rift and will join one another onstage for the Oasis Live 25 tour, where they will play a string of stadium shows in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin across summer 2025.

“I never did like that word FORMER,” Liam, 51, had teased of his frontman status just hours earlier, while responding to fans pleading with him to confirm the news.

The tour will include four nights at Heaton Park in Manchester, the band’s hometown, between 11 to 20 July, along with four shows at Wembley Stadium in London from 25 July to 3 August. Gaps in the band’s touring schedule suggest that further shows could be added at a later date.

Maybe, Definitely! Oasis reunion confirmed as Liam and Noel announce 2025 tour

Be Here Now: Why this year is the perfect time for an Oasis reunion

07:55 , Roisin O'Connor

Rumours of a Liam-Noel reunion have dragged on for as long as a soppy soap storyline but with the Britpop return of Blur and Pulp this summer, Mark Beaumont makes the case for why 2023 is the ideal moment for Oasis to reform.

Why this is the perfect moment for an Oasis reunion

Oasis reunion will have been in the works ‘for some time'

07:50 , Roisin O'Connor

Sources close to the band have told me that a reunion has been in the works for some time, and Liam has, despite his habit of poking the bear, never hidden his willingness to get the gang back together. In 2017, he was more than happy to praise Noel (“a good songwriter”) and said he missed being in a band with his brother. Particularly as he wasn’t a huge fan of giving interviews.

“That was the good balance of Oasis,” he told me. “But now I’ve got to do a bit of that kind of thing and I’ll probably have to get media trained.”

VIDEO: Liam Gallagher performs Live Forever at Reading 2024

07:45 , Roisin O'Connor

Now Noel hinted that his feud with younger brother Liam was over

07:40 , Roisin O'Connor

Arguably one of the biggest clues that those old wounds had been healed was when Noel offered rare praise for his younger sibling in a recent interview.

“It’s the delivery or the tone of his voice and the attitude,” he told musician and critic John Robb of Liam’s performance on hits such as “Slide Away”, “Cigarettes and Alcohol” and “Rock ’N’ Roll Star”.

“I don’t have the same attitude as him,” he continued, comparing Liam’s voice to “a shot of tequila” and his to “half a Guinness”... “Liam’s is 10 shots of tequila on a Friday night,” he joked.

Music expert says demand for Oasis tickets will 'absolutely dwarf' that of Taylor Swift

07:35 , Roisin O'Connor

07:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Maybe… definitely? Almost 30 years to the day since the release of Oasis’s debut album, it seems beyond doubt that the news fans have been dreaming of for 15 years is about to land. Yesterday, both Noel and Liam Gallagher (and the official Oasis account) tweeted a time and date written in the rock band’s font: 8am, 27/08/2024.

The prospect of an Oasis reunion has been bandied about so much over the years that you’d think fans were trying to speak it into existence. Yet it could only have ever really happened now, after the once-warring brothers had proved themselves as successful artists in their own right – Liam as a solo singer (his band Beady Eye didn’t fare quite so well) and Noel with his High Flying Birds. Some growing up has taken place: marriages, kids, divorces. Liam enjoys a bike ride, a face mask and an early night. Some of the harder liquor has been swapped out for apple cider vinegar.

Early reports might have jumped the gun a tad, but a string of live shows next year seem like a certainty if a reunion is in fact what we are getting. No one is exactly crying out for a new Oasis album (although that would be interesting), but there are thousands, if not millions, of fans who would give their right arm for a ticket to see the band play Wembley Stadium in London or Heaton Park in Manchester.

Oasis are a band like no other – the reunion hype is fully justified

07:00 , Kevin Perry

With just an hour to go until that mysterious Oasis-brand countdown clock reaches zero, here's The Independent's Louis Chilton recapping all the hint and clues we've rounded up so far:

Oasis reunion: All the hints dropped by Liam and Noel Gallagher before announcement

06:30 , Kevin Perry

Is today the day that all the world will see? The big Oasis announcement is now under two hours away, so here's The Independent's Mark Beaumont to remind us why now, right now, is the perfect moment for a reunion:

Why this is the perfect moment for an Oasis reunion

06:00 , Kevin Perry

Liam Gallagher has long been vocal about his belief that Oasis should never have broken up in the first place.Back in 2017, he told The Independent’s music editor Roisin O’Connor shortly after releasing his debut solo album: “I would prefer to be in a band, and we should never ever have split up, but I’m certainly not yearning for it, you know what I mean? I was – I needed it four years ago, but I certainly don’t f***ing need it now. I prefer to be in a band – one that makes the same kind of racket as Oasis.

I miss being in a band with my brother. But it's not happening."Here's the full interview:

Liam Gallagher interview: 'I miss being in a band with my brother'

05:09 , Kevin Perry

Both Gallagher brothers have continued to play Oasis hits during their time apart, but have tended to only perform the songs they originally sang themselves. Here’s Mark Beaumont’s review of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Glastonbury 2022, during which he notes Noel “sticks to the acoustic singalongs and soaring anthems – ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Whatever’, ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’, ‘Half the World Away’.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are what latter-era Oasis could have been – review

04:08 , Kevin Perry

In the decade-and-a-half since Oasis last performed together, rumours of a potential reunion have sometimes seemed like little more than wishful thinking. Back in 2016, The Independent spoke to Mat Whitecross about his Oasis documentary Supersonic and when asked whether the brothers would ever reform the director responded: “I don’t think they know themselves.”

Read the full interview here:

Director of Oasis documentary Supersonic: ‘Liam kept saying it was like therapy he’s never had’

03:07 , Kevin Perry

One reason Noel Gallagher could be looking forward to getting the band back together? As of last December he’s newly single again, and declared at the time he was ready to return to some Nineties-style partying.

Here's the full story:

Noel Gallagher keen for Nineties-style partying post-divorce

02:00 , Kevin Perry

Earlier this year, Liam Gallagher and former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire sat down with The Independent’s Laura Barton to discuss their collaborative record Liam Gallagher John Squire.

At the time, Liam was entirely open on the subject of his brother. “Haven’t seen him for ages, man,” he said. “But I think he was at me mam’s the other weekend. He seems to be doing well, man. Seems to be a lot happier in his skin. Surprise sur-f***ing-prise.”

He added he that he felt “all my f***ing olive branches have gone. I’ve got none left,” but said that if Noel were to reach out to him, he’d be delighted. “One hundred per cent. He’s my brother, I love him.”

Read the full interview here:

Liam Gallagher: ‘At the end of the day we’re here to sell records’

01:05 , Kevin Perry

Could it be that Noel Gallagher has overcome his reluctance to reunite Oasis because he’s not sure how long he has left? The songwriter, 57, recently morbidly predicted he’d be “lucky” to make it to 60.

“Just because Jagger is mincing around at 103 doesn’t mean everyone can,” he joked.

Noel Gallagher, 57, makes morbid prediction and says he’d be ‘lucky to make it to 60’

Tuesday 27 August 2024 00:20 , Kevin Perry

Oasis reunion rumours have been gathering pace since June, when we reported that a sign reading ‘reserved for Noel Gallagher’ had been spotted at Liam’s show at the O2 Academy in London. Here’s what we said then:

Oasis reunion rumours escalate as Liam seat ‘reserved for Noel Gallagher’ spotted

Monday 26 August 2024 23:15 , Kevin Perry

Liam Gallagher headlined Reading festival yesterday, playing Oasis’ classic 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe in full.

Our correspondent Mark Beaumont was there to witness it, writing: “As a clacker-clock on the screens clicks down from 2024 to 1994, Liam Gallagher appears on a stage bedecked with gigantic renditions of objects from the Definitely Maybe sleeve – a hanging globe, a Bacharach portrait, two giant flamingos. ‘Liam vibes in the house, Bonehead vibes in the house,’ he says, pointing out the presence of Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs on guitar as ‘Rock’n’Roll Star’ begins its traditional hurtle towards greatness. The punkish set that follows – comprising all of the debut album plus a mid-set selection of B-sides and one-off singles – is a dream of a Gallagher show, delivered with just the right frisson of brittle bolshiness, and, after his years of online badgering and button-pushing for an Oasis reunion, a certain satisfied relish. An air of a great reward finally earned.”

Technical issues abound at Reading Festival on Sunday amid one giant rumour – review

Monday 26 August 2024 22:14 , Kevin Perry

As anticipation mounts for tomorrow’s announcement, here’s our music editor Roisin O'Connor on why the hype is fully justified: “But no other rock band of their time really compares when it comes to that narrative arc: the humble origins, the difficult childhoods then the rise to global fame. The partying, the excess. Then the Romulus and Remus-level fallout of 2009, when Liam squared off with his brother in a backstage room at Rock en Seine festival in Paris, wielding Noel’s guitar “like an axe”. And now, it seems, the reconciliation.”

Oasis are a band like no other – the reunion hype is fully justified

Monday 26 August 2024 21:00 , Kevin Perry

Should Oasis fans be careful what they wish for? Here’s something from earlier this year – a deep-dive into Oasis’s infamous 2004 Glastonbury set.

Was 2004 the worst Glastonbury ever? If you were an Oasis fan, yes

Monday 26 August 2024 20:00 , Louis Chilton

Just a few weeks ago, Liam Gallagher’s son weighed in on the prospect of a reunion – sparking hopes that something could be in the works.

Gene Gallagher, also a musician, said: “I get the feeling my dad wants it, too. Let’s hope it happens. It’s easier to speak about after a couple of pints.”

Liam Gallagher’s son says his dad wants Oasis reunion to happen

Monday 26 August 2024 19:00 , Louis Chilton

While nothing has yet been confirmed about the rumoured reunion, insiders have already been speculating about the details, including what venues Oasis might play, and how much tickets could cost.

Could a Glastonbury headline set be on the cards? It’s certainly possible.

Everything we know about the rumoured Oasis reunion

Monday 26 August 2024 18:00 , Louis Chilton

Another cryptic hint from Liam Gallagher, shared on Sunday morning. Not “former” for much longer?

I never did like that word FORMER — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2024

Monday 26 August 2024 17:00 , Louis Chilton

Why is everyone so sure that there’s going to be a reunion announced?

Well, just look at the evidence...

Oasis reunion: All the hints dropped by Liam and Noel Gallagher before announcement

Monday 26 August 2024 16:00 , Louis Chilton

Suffice it to say the Oasis fans are loving what’s happening at the moment.

“This is what the UK needs to hear right now,” one fan wrote. “If true, what an immense, welcome, and needed comeback.”

“This is the first moment in 15 years when I actually think it’s gonna happen,” another said.

Oasis fans in a frenzy over ‘imminent’ reunion announcement

Monday 26 August 2024 15:00 , Louis Chilton

Critic Mark Beaumont was at Reading Festival, here’s what he had to say:

Sunday at Reading 2024 may go down in history for an unusual first: the only headliner in the festival’s near 70 years who threatens to upstage themselves. On the day that Liam Gallagher arrives to play all of Oasis’s debut album Definitely Maybe in the week of its 30th anniversary, the atmosphere is feverish with rumour that the band are imminently due to announce a reunion.

The mooted comeback is speculated to be a huge run of 2025 reunion shows in London and Manchester, gigs that couldn’t be more hotly anticipated if The Smiths were supporting. Twitter word is that every Premier Inn in London has already been booked out for most of next August, and the buzz on site is just as much for presale details as for Liam’s (somewhat second-best, in the circumstances) show itself.

Technical issues abound at Reading Festival on Sunday amid one giant rumour – review

Monday 26 August 2024 14:25 , Louis Chilton

Talk of a reunion has been swirling in the air for months now, but it was last night at Reading Festival that things really started heating up.

During Liam’s headline set, he dedicated “Half The World Away” to his brother, and later dedicated their hit “Cigarettes & Alcohol” to people who “hate” Oasis.

Liam and Noel Gallagher tease Oasis announcement just hours away

Monday 26 August 2024 13:56 , Louis Chilton

Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s Oasis liveblog, where we’ll be bringing you updates as and when they arrive about the widely tipped reunion.

To kick things off, here's Mark Beaumont arguing why now is in fact the perfect time for the Gallagher brothers to get back together...

Why this is the perfect moment for an Oasis reunion