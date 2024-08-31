Oasis fans angered by ‘unfair’ ticketing system

Oasis fans have branded the ticketing system for the band’s 2025 reunion tour unfair after websites were plagued with issues.

Tickets for the Oasis Live ‘25 went on general sale on Saturday at 9am in the UK and 8am in Ireland.

Around 14 million fans are thought to have logged on, with many joining the queues in the early hours of the morning and stuck waiting hours later.

The band, which hasn’t performed since 2009, announced the reunion tour on Tuesday.

Hopes had been slim amid the feud between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

Following the Friday evening pre-sale, tickets for dates in summer 2025 in Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, Dublin and Manchester were released via Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and See Tickets.

Users of all three websites reported problems almost immediately as they struggled to cope under the strain of millions of users.

Fans hoping to use Gigs and Tours and See Tickets were left disappointed when both sites crashed and failed to load for the first hour and a half of the sale.

On Ticketmaster, users had to join an initial queue to be let into the site. They were then transferred into a second queue and given a number.

Some social media users reported being as far back as number 528,215.

The website urged users to be logged in to their Ticketmaster accounts, keep their phones nearby and have payment methods sorted in advance.

While Oasis fans were scrambling to buy tickets on Saturday, Noel Gallagher was at the West Ham v Man City Premier League game in London - Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock

Scores of social media users posted that they were receiving error messages, with others perplexed as their sessions were “suspended” as they were suspected of being “bots”, according to a pop-up message.

Ticketmaster responded to the complaints as follows: “Please make sure you are only using one tab, clear your cookies, and ensure you aren’t using any VPN software on your device.

It also shared a link with its guide on “how to improve your chances for getting popular tickets”.

George Buka, 35, from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, said his experience on Ticketmaster was “an absolute nightmare”.

“I’ve been doing it since 8am this morning, you have to queue in order to join the queue, you can’t log in.”

“One of my sessions was suspended because they thought I was a bot. I only had one tab open and then I finally was able to join a queue at about 10am.”

Just before 1.30pm, tickets for the Dublin shows had sold out.

Once scores of fans reached the front of the queue, apparent availability issues left customers unable to add tickets to their baskets.

Jordan McCaffery, a 24-year-old children’s author from Belfast, described his experience to The Telegraph.

Mr McCaffery was left 'incredibly frustrated'

“The numbers [in the queue] started dropping quickly. I was suddenly on the actual ticket selection page.

“Shaking with nerves, I selected the tickets and went to proceed. Then I started getting all of the error messages. ‘confirming availability’, ‘connection lost’, ‘an error occurred’ and then my other device crashed after almost getting in.

“Four of my other friends elsewhere in Belfast experienced the exact same thing. It is so incredibly frustrating to have the tickets dangled in front of your face only for them to be ripped away because of the vendor’s incompetence.”

Those in search of accessible tickets also struggled.

Frances Mobbs of Norfolk wanted to buy four tickets for her son Nick Mobbs, 41, his carer and two family members, for the concert on July 26 but said it was “impossible”.

She sent through supporting documents for accessible tickets and repeatedly tried to call when the phone line opened.

“I know I’m one of thousands and thousands and thousands of people, but there’s one dedicated phone line which is constantly engaged or saying we are unable to complete your call.

“I’ve been calling for two hours, I keep repeating and repeating. It’s frustrating, totally and utterly frustrating.”

Outside of official websites, tickets listed on resale sites exceeded £6,000 despite warnings that touted tickets would be cancelled and that resale items could only be purchased through official pages at face value.

On Stubhub, an American ticket exchange and resale company, The Telegraph found tickets for Wembley Stadium concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights listed at £6,347 on the lower levels, with club tickets going for £6,699.

‘As bad as the touts’

Fans were further outraged by Ticketmaster introducing an “in demand” standing ticket, costing £355.20.

This option was priced at more than double a general admission standing ticket.

Social media users branded the site “as bad as the touts” and likened the inflated price to “being scammed”.

Singer Alex Lipinski posted to X: “Ticket Master are a Mafia. To change a price from £150 to £356 while still on sale due to being ‘in-demand’ is scandalous. Whilst warning of unofficial sites hiking the price up with themselves doing exactly the same. How much longer can they get away with it?”

Darragh Moriarty, a Labour councillor, posted: “‘In demand standing ticket’ is just a standard standing ticket except double the price. No difference between Ticketmaster and touts.”

Regina Doherty, an Irish MEP, has called for an investigation into the pricing structure for tickets sold for the two gigs at Croke Park in Dublin.

The Fine Gael representative for the Dublin constituency urged Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Commission to examine the process.

“When ticket prices were advertised earlier this week, standing tickets in Croke Park were 86.50 euro plus booking fees, but when many people eventually got through the online queue this morning, they were faced with the exact same ticket at a price of 415.50 euro,” she said. “That’s not transparent advertising and certainly not fair to consumers.

“The EU’s Digital Services Act has sections included specifically to ensure large platforms that control aspects of the digital economy don’t just make up their own rules that are unfair for consumers.”

“Every ticket for these gigs was always going to be ‘in demand’ so slapping an extra label and 300 euro on some standing tickets is just extortionate,” she added.

Response to ‘in demand’ criticism

A spokesman for Ticketmaster said: “Promoters and artists set ticket prices. Prices can be either fixed or market-based. Market-based tickets are labelled as ‘platinum’ or ‘in demand’.”

The website added: “In Demand Tickets give fans fair and safe access to sought after seats at market driven prices.

“These are not resale tickets. In Demand Tickets are tickets offering sought after views and seats from Ticketmaster. The prices are adjusted according to supply and demand. Typically, there are no additional elements to a Ticketmaster In Demand Ticket purchase.

“An In Demand ticket isn’t a VIP ticket and doesn’t include any VIP inclusions.”

A Wembley Stadium spokesman said: “The demand for accessibility tickets to Oasis Live ‘25 has been unprecedented. Unfortunately, this has resulted in waiting times being longer than normal.

“For those customers unable to wait on the phone we have a call-back system in place which allows users to leave their details and await a response from our customer service team.”

Stubhub, See Tickets and Gigs and Tours were approached for comment.

The band announced all tickets were sold out at 7pm, adding: “Please be aware of counterfeit and void tickets appearing on the secondary market.”

Isabelle Doyle, 21, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, was among the few thousands who received a pre-sale code and secured two tickets on Friday for £150 each.

“I sat in my living room, booted up Ticketmaster and I was about 5,000 in the queue. I was in the queue for about 40 minutes and managed to get two seated tickets for Wembley,” the barista told the PA news agency.

“I’m over the moon. I’ve been a fan of Oasis for about 10 years now, literally since I was 11 years old. Finally to be able to see them after they got me through as a teenager, it’s absolutely amazing and I’m so excited.”

04:21 PM BST

Fans ‘add context’ to Oasis tweet

X users have ‘added context’ to an earlier tweet posted by Oasis amid anger at In Demand prices that have seen standing tickets sell for over £300.

Earlier, the band had posted a warning that resold tickets going for higher than face value on sites other than Ticketmaster and Twickets would be cancelled by the promoter.

But after hopeful fans on official sites were left with only In Demand tickets costing over double the standard price, such as £337.50 at Heaton Park, fans took to X to vent their frustration.

The original tweet now carries the additional community context: “Oasis published ticket prices which put Standing tickets in most of their venues at ~£150. Thats face value.

Oasis have allowed for Ticketmaster to sell via dynamic pricing which has those exact same £150 face value tickets listed for £350+.”

🚨Please note, Oasis Live '25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets!

Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters. — Oasis (@oasis) August 31, 2024

03:51 PM BST

Politicians and celebrities miss out on tickets

Celebrities and politicians are among Oasis fans feeling frustrated at finding themselves stuck in the queue or being booted off sellers’ websites.

Zarah Sultana, the MP for Coventry South, Dan Walker, the channel five presenter and Victoria Derbyshire, the Newsnight host, all posted about trying to get tickets for Oasis’ reunion tour shows after they went on sale at 9am on Saturday.

Derbyshire wrote on X that she was in the online Ticketmaster queue, shortly after the sale began and said she was still there an hour later.

At about 11.23am, the 55-year-old BBC journalist, who occasionally hosts Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, appeared to question if anyone was getting through to purchases Oasis Live 25 passes.

She wrote: “Has anyone actually managed to get a ticket today yet?”

Has anyone actually managed to get a ticket today yet? https://t.co/zD1RADbli6 — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) August 31, 2024

02:34 PM BST

Don’t look back in anger

Queuing for Oasis tickets has changed dramatically in the 33 years since the band’s first gig. Gone are the in-person lines, replaced by online queuing systems, bots and buffering.

Fans have been sharing their memories of concerts in the 90s, where tickets cost £22.50 at Knebworth Park or £14.50 at the Point Theatre in Southampton.

One fan queuing outside Wolverhampton Civic Hall to see Oasis in 1996 spoke of waiting in line for his chance to lay his hands on four tickets, while others remember dialling in on landline.

Hundreds of Oasis fans, many of whom had slept rough overnight in order to ensure a place in the queue, patiently wait for the ticket office to open at Olympia in London in 1997 - DAVID GILES/PA

02:18 PM BST

Accessible tickets at Wembley Stadium an ‘impossible task’

Oasis fans have said getting accessible tickets for Wembley Stadium is an “impossible task”, as they tried to call one phone number thousands of times.

General tickets went on sale for the band’s comeback tour at 9am on Saturday, and fans requesting accessible tickets were advised to call a phone number for the Wembley concerts.

Frances Mobbs, from Norfolk, wanted to buy four tickets for her son Nick Mobbs, 41, his carer and two family members, for the concert on July 26 but said the task was “impossible”.

Frances Mobbs had been trying to get accessible tickets for Wembley Stadium for her son Nick - FRANCES MOBBS/PA

She sent through supporting documents for the accessible tickets and tried to call repeatedly for two hours when the phone line opened.

“My son has been a fan from day one, like millions of other people, of course, we’re trying to get tickets,” she said.

“I know I’m one of thousands and thousands and thousands of people, but there’s one dedicated phone line which is constantly engaged or saying we are unable to complete your call.

“I’ve been calling for two hours, I keep repeating and repeating. It’s frustrating, totally and utterly frustrating.”

A Wembley Stadium spokesman said: “The demand for accessibility tickets to Oasis Live’ 25 has been unprecedented. Unfortunately, this has resulted in waiting times being longer than normal.

“For those customers unable to wait on the phone we have a call-back system in place which allows users to leave their details and await a response from our customer service team.”

01:36 PM BST

In Demand ticket prices darken fans joy securing tickets

Fans who have managed to secure tickets have spoken of their annoyance at having to pay for In Demand standing tickets for far more money than the standard ticket price.

Christopher Duffy, a fan who secured two tickets to see Oasis’s Live ‘25 reunion tour next year, paid over £700 for two standing tickets at Heaton Park.

After waiting since 8am, Mr Duffy told The Telegraph: “I managed to get two but wasn’t allowed to purchase four. They were inflated to £335 a ticket for standing.”

Ticketmaster earlier confirmed to The Telegraph that it had been selling In Demand tickets for a lot more than the standard ticket price.

01:07 PM BST

Fans continue to experience technical difficulties

Fans are continuing to be plagued by technical issues as the hopes of tickets for the Oasis tour dwindles.

Christopher Duffy, a fan hoping to secure tickets for Heaton Park, had been queuing since 8am.

At 12.35pm, Mr Duffy finally got to the point of selecting his tickets before technical issues prevented him from buying tickets.

“I’m in the ticket purchase side and can’t buy tickets. I just get ‘something went wrong’,” he told The Telegraph. “Hours of waiting to no avail.”

Thomas Ainsworth, another hopeful for Heaton Park, had selected four tickets and was about to confirm purchase before technical issues prevented his completion of sale.

“I’ve personally sat for four hours until getting to the page in the attached. I was buying these for my youngest after he lost (my son) his brother recently,” he said. “He himself sat in his room for the same amount of time, after 282,000 were in front, only to be ‘kicked out’ at the final hurdle. Disgraceful from both Ticketmaster & Gisandtours.com.”

Now back at the start, Mr Ainsworth has said he will shortly give up waiting in the queue.

12:25 PM BST

James Blunt uses Oasis hype to advertise own ‘reunion’ tour

James Blunt has used the Oasis momentum to advertise his own anniversary tour also happening in 2025.

The You’re Beautiful singer is celebrating 20 years since the release of his debut album Back to Bedlam.

Stuff the @Oasis reunion… This is the anniversary tour I'm up for. pic.twitter.com/wRFfhSHTgZ — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 30, 2024

11:53 AM BST

‘Huge possibility’ Oasis tickets are purchased by bots

IT experts said there is a “huge possibility” that high numbers of Oasis tickets are being purchased by computer bots at once.

Ticket re-sellers often use automated software to buy more tickets for events than they are allowed, only to sell them on at higher prices.

Oasis fans also reported being hit with website outage issues while trying to book shows on Saturday.

Jake Moore, a global cyber-security adviser at software security firm Eset, said some groups have the right software and knowledge to manipulate ticket websites, and even use bots to “swoop in and purchase high numbers of tickets at once”.

He told the PA: “Being the next series of concerts since the demand for Taylor Swift tickets, I would suggest there would be a huge possibility of bots being used to swoop in.”

11:52 AM BST

Dublin fans report ‘hiked up’ tickets

Fans anxiously waiting for tickets to see Oasis at Croke Park, Dublin are reporting of Ticketmaster “in demand standing tickets” selling for over €400.

Oasis is set to play at Croke Park on Aug 16 and 17 2025 as part of their highly-anticipated Live ‘25 Tour.

A “full price ticket” is currently selling on Ticketmaster for between €86.50 and €251.25 but at the bottom of the tickets, fans have spotted “in demand standing tickets” for €415.50.

Jordan McCaffery, one of the fans waiting for Croke Park tickets, told The Telegraph: “Now I’m still in the same cycle of ‘confirming availability’ and I feel I can’t move on with my day on the off chance that I still get in. Now I’m seeing that Ticketmaster are listing ‘high demand’ tickets for 400 euro!”

The available seat prices currently available for Dublin

A spokesman for Ticketmaster confirmed that the prices were correct and pointed The Telegraph to its website where it states: “Promoters and artists set ticket prices. Prices can be either fixed or market-based. Market-based tickets are labelled as ‘Platinum’ or ‘In Demand’.”

It also says: “In Demand Tickets are tickets to concerts and other events made available by artists and Event Organisers through Ticketmaster. They give fans fair and safe access to sought after seats at market driven prices.

“These are not resale tickets. In Demand Tickets are tickets offering sought after views and seats from Ticketmaster. The prices are adjusted according to supply and demand. The goal is to give fans fair and safe access to the best tickets while enabling artists and other people involved in staging live events to price tickets closer to their true market value.

“Typically, there are no additional elements to a Ticketmaster In Demand Ticket purchase. An In Demand ticket isn’t a VIP ticket and doesn’t include any VIP inclusions.”

11:49 AM BST

Viagogo defends inflated priced tickets

Viagogo, the ticket resell website, has defended having Oasis tickets for sale for inflated prices on its platform as a “legal” practice.

The band has warned fans tickets bought outside of official websites Ticketmaster and Twickets will be cancelled.

Cris Miller, Viagogo’s global managing director, said: “This is a dream event anticipated by millions worldwide.

“Our number-one tip for fans using secondary marketplaces is to continue to check prices outside of the first few weeks of sale.

“Demand will be at its peak when tickets hit the on-sale but it’s not a normal reflection of what tickets can and will go for. Just this summer tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in the UK sold on our platform for as low as £80.”

He added: “In the case of Oasis - a highly anticipated event - we saw the primary sites struggling to manage demand even before the on-sale, and site crashes.

“We know fans are frustrated with the process and we know there is a better way. We continue to support industry collaboration to ensure the entire ticketing market works for fans and the live entertainment industry.

“Resale is legal in the UK and fans are always protected by our guarantee that they will receive their tickets in time for the event or their money back.”

10:57 AM BST

The ‘confirming availability’ buffer of doom

Patient Oasis fans have voiced their frustration after completing the queue only to face the never ending buffering after selecting tickets.

Error messages have been crashing peoples phones with many kicked out unexpectedly after hours of waiting.

Jordan McCaffery, an Oasis fan currently stuck in the cycle in Belfast, told The Telegraph: “We were logged on and ready to go just after 7AM. Waited and was in the queue. The numbers were dropping on all our devices and then suddenly my phone started dropping quickly. I was suddenly on the actual ticket selection page.

“Shaking with nerves, I selected the tickets and went to proceed. Then I started getting all of the error messages. ‘Confirming availability’, ‘Connection Lost’, ‘an error occurred’ and then my other device crashed after almost getting in.

Jordan McCaffery was stuck in a buffer before his device crashed - Jordan McCaffery

“Four of my other friends elsewhere in Belfast experienced the exact same thing. It is so incredibly frustrating to have the tickets dangled in front of your face only for them to ripped away because of the vendor’s incompetence.

“It’s Oasis. They knew the demand was going to be off the charts and yet, here I am much like the rest of the country and I’m seeing the same in the UK now. (I was aiming for the 17th Croke Park date).

“Now I’m still in the same cycle of ‘confirming availability’ and I feel I can’t move on with my day on the off chance that I still get in.”

Ticketmaster said its website has not crashed. A spokesman said: “The queue is moving along as fans buy tickets. As anticipated, millions of fans are accessing our site so have been placed in a queue.

“Fans are advised to hold their place in line, make sure they’re only using one tab, clear cookies, and ensure they aren’t using any VPN software on their device.”

10:38 AM BST

Oasis dominate album charts in wake of tour announcement

Three Oasis albums are in the top five of this week’s charts.

Time Flies, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory and Definitely Maybe, placed third, fourth and fifth behind Fantaines DC’s Romance and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, which topped the chart.

Definitely Maybe celebrates its 30th anniversary with a special edition this weekend, with many speculating it it will top next week’s chart.

Martin Talbot, the chief executive officer at Official Charts, called the achievement “mind-blowing,” and added: “Anyone who thought that their classic repertoire wouldn’t live forever will be having to eat their words today!”

Oasis announced it was reuniting earlier this week, 15 years after the group ended on a sour note ahead of a concert in Paris.

10:25 AM BST

Sites still down

Gigsandtours.com and See are still down nearly an hour and a half after tickets went on sale for the Oasis Live ‘25 tour.

Ticketmaster confirmed that its website has not crashed. A spokesman said: “The queue is moving along as fans buy tickets. As anticipated, millions of fans are accessing our site so have been placed in a queue.

“Fans are advised to hold their place in line, make sure they’re only using one tab, clear cookies, and ensure they aren’t using any VPN software on their device.”

Gigsandtours.com is currently displaying this message to users

09:48 AM BST

Extortionate resale continues despite Oasis warnings

Resale tickets have been spotted again this morning with some far exceeding £6,000.

Stubhub, Gigsberg and Viagogo have all been accused of selling tickets despite warnings from the band that resale tickets can only be sold “at face value” from only Ticketmaster and Twickets.

On Stubhub, The Telegraph found tickets for the Wembley Stadium concerts on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights were going for £6,347 on the lower levels, with club tickets going for £6,699.

Oasis has said that tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters.

Tickets going for resale on Stubhub, despite warnings that they will be cancelled by promoters

09:30 AM BST

Oasis issues warning to fans over resale ticket websites

Oasis issued another warning to fans over reselling websites charging inflated prices for the Manchester rockers’ gigs as tickets went on general sale for the reunion shows at 9am in the UK.

🚨Please note, Oasis Live '25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets!

Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters. — Oasis (@oasis) August 31, 2024

The Britpop group also told fans on Friday to only buy tickets from the official websites following non-authorised sellers charging thousands for pre-sale passes shortly after they became available.

09:28 AM BST

Ticketmaster issues update

Ticketmaster has issued an update to avid fans desperate to get their hands on tickets to the reunion tour.

Those waiting in online queues received a pop-up message from the website that read: “As expected, Oasis is incredibly popular. We’re processing orders as quickly as possible so please keep your place in line.”

09:24 AM BST

‘Your session has been suspended’

Oasis fans have been waiting “all night” for tickets to Oasis’s long-awaited reunion tour only to receive a message that their session has been suspended.

Confused and frustrated fans were asked to “try again from a different device or location”.

Screenshot from fan who had been waiting for tickets only to be told his session had been suspended

09:16 AM BST

Fans urged to ‘open their eyes and protect themselves’

Jonathan Brown, chief executive of the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that fans need to “open their eyes and protect themselves”.

He added: “It’s a dreadful combination, I suppose, you’ve got that high level of emotion, a high level of excitement about Oasis reforming, and a limited supply of tickets - and that’s going to lead to problems, it’s going to lead to people trying to scam people.”

Tom Kiehl, UK Music chief executive, also called inflated ticket prices of “great concern” during the Radio 4 show.

Mr Kiehl added: “Obviously, it’s a natural tendency, if you can’t get tickets, to find alternative sources but I very much urge music music fans today, if they don’t get tickets, not to take that route.”