Oasis reunion tour 2025: the best memes and reactions as Gallaghers get back together

Oasis reunion tour 2025: the best memes and reactions as Gallaghers get back together

Oasis are reuniting for a UK and Ireland tour in 2025, 15 years after the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, went their separate ways in 2009.

The Gallagher feud started when the brothers shared a Manchester bedroom in their youth and escalated during the 1990s and 2000s when Oasis dominated the Britpop scene. Their legendary clashes included physical fights, heated interviews, and frequent walkouts from the band. The tension peaked in 2009 when Noel, the elder brother, quit the band — apparently for good.

Now, in 2024, the band have surprised fans by announcing that they will set aside their differences and tour next summer. The news has ignited a wave of disbelief and excitement online.

Memes predicting another Gallagher fallout, reigniting the Oasis vs. Blur rivalry, and showing sympathy for the tour manager have taken over the internet, capturing the mix of anticipation and scepticism surrounding the reunion.

Here are some of the best X (formerly Twitter) posts:

One fan used an X Factor clip to forecast another possible feud between the Gallagher brothers.

the ticketmaster queue for the oasis reunion pic.twitter.com/Fbxdzgz8Ha — tay (@hairball1952) August 25, 2024

Another fan referenced Blur lead singer Damon Albarn — recalling Oasis’s legendary 1990s rivalry with their fellow British indie band.

Ohhhhh my god u never liked oasis? should we tell everyone? Should we throw a party?should we invite damon albarn — Owain (@orhunt) August 26, 2024

This Peaky Blinders reaction video amassed more than four million views and 75,000 likes in two days.

Oasis’s tour manager bout to have the toughest job in the world: pic.twitter.com/9D0ZC40ecg — MCFC Tarrant (@la_tarrant) August 26, 2024

This X user feared the tour cancellation given the band’s troubled history.

I cannot stress this enough- this is the first and only time that you should pay the $47 for event insurance https://t.co/nj2aee0PH1 — Delete MY Account (@HamHock42) August 27, 2024

The Gallagher brothers are, as everybody knows. ardent Manchester City fans. City’s official X account couldn’t resist capitalising on Oasis reunion fever.