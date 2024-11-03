Oasis star in Bournemouth for Cherries game

Manchester City superfan Noel Gallagher was in the stands at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium on Saturday, where the Cherries secured their first win against his beloved team.

The Oasis and High Flying Birds star was among the away fans who travelled to the south coast where he saw the Citizens' unbeaten 32-game run come to an end.

Gallagher, who has been "supporting City for 50 years", looked stunned after his side conceded the second goal.

The singer-songwriter is one of City's most high-profile fans and was recently invited to design the team's new fourth kit, which is worn for select European fixtures.

Gallagher looked stunned as he saw his team's chance of victory slip away [PA]

Gallagher said the Definitely City kit had been inspired by Oasis' 1994 album Definitely Maybe.

The 57-year-old announced in August that he and brother Liam had ended their 15-year feud and reformed the band for a sell-out tour in 2025.

But the comeback has been mired with controversy over dynamic ticket pricing, prompting consumer complaints and a competition inquiry.

Disappointment could be seen on the star's face [PA]

