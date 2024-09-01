Oasis surge could topple Sabrina Carpenter from top of UK singles chart

A surge in track views for Britpop brothers Oasis could topple American singer Sabrina Carpenter from the top of the UK singles chart.

Carpenter had a number one single with Taste, from her chart-topping album Short N’ Sweet, on Friday and she is expected to maintain that strong position going into the week, the Official Charts Company said.

She became the first female artist – and only third overall – to land both the UK number one album and single simultaneously, while also holding the top three positions on the Official Singles Chart.

Please Please Please and Espresso are predicted to remain in spots two and three respectively.

Oasis are expected to shoot up the charts since announcing their reunion (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

However, Carpenter faces tough competition from Oasis, who announced their reunion last week and with it, look likely to ascend further up the charts.

Their track Live Forever, which originally hit number 10 when it was released in 1994, is predicted to lift 15 places to number four.

Popular hits Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger are also both expected to rise several places and return to the top 10.

In the album chart, Oasis claimed three spots in the top five. Their compilation album Time Flies 1994-2009 made it to number three, followed by 1995’s (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? in number four and the 30th anniversary re-release of their debut studio album Definitely Maybe.

Oasis’ return to the top of the charts follows a scramble from fans desperate to get tickets for their 17-show tour across the UK and Ireland, which sold out on Saturday.