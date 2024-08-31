Oasis ticket sale LIVE: Band warns fans over reselling as general tickets go on sale

Oasis fans across the UK and Ireland who missed out on pre-sale tickets are attempting to secure their place at the band’s reunion tour during Saturday’s general sale.

General tickets went on sale from 8am in Ireland and will do from 9am in the UK.

It comes after pre-sale tickets purchased on Friday evening were immediately listed on reselling websites for thousands of pounds, forcing Oasis to issue a warning.

A post to the band’s X page said: “We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale.

“Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets.

“Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be cancelled by the promoters.”

Tickets are officially being sold via Ticketmaster, GigsAndTours, and See Tickets, however, the band’s reunion concert tickets have also been relisted on ticket exchange and reselling websites such as Viagogo.

On Friday evening, Oasis tickets for Wembley Stadium were listed on Viagogo for up to £5,909 while some tickets at the London venue, listed under “Hospitality Club” were on sale for £10,578 on StubHub.

How long is the queue for tickets?

08:05 , Will Mata

Oasis are playing in Dublin on August 16 and 17.

Fans have reported more than 300,000 are in the queue to get a pair of tickets for either show.

The Standard had a quick glance at the ticketing situation and the Ticketmaster site did work at the second attempt

General sale tickets go on sale in Ireland

08:00 , Will Mata

Dublin tickets are on sale now!

Good luck for anyone trying to get a pair.

DUBLIN 🇮🇪

Croke Park tickets are on sale now!

🎟️: https://t.co/D4dgO7gFBK pic.twitter.com/y2f3UCrTDb — Oasis (@oasis) August 31, 2024

Where tickets can be bought on Saturday

07:59 , Will Mata

Tickets are officially being sold via Ticketmaster, GigsAndTours, and See Tickets.

However, the band’s reunion concert tickets have also been relisted on ticket exchange and reselling websites for thousands of pounds.

On Friday evening, Oasis tickets for Wembley Stadium were listed on Viagogo for up to £5,909 while some tickets at the London venue, listed under “Hospitality Club” were on sale for £10,578 on StubHub.

The StubHub website says all Oasis tickets “come with our FanProtect 100% guarantee for secure purchasing.”

Oasis have announced their reunion (Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA) (PA Media)

When did Oasis last perform together?

07:56 , Will Mata

Fans were less than impressed when they last turned up to see Oasis in 2009.

The brothers did not attend their final show and cancelled their second of two shows at V Festival.

It means that their last time on stage together was a strained performance at the festival’s northern leg on Saturday, August 22.

Here is how it all played out.

The brothers, back in the day (PA Archive)

Where are Oasis playing?

07:53 , Will Mata

Oasis’s UK and Ireland tour will start at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, and Dublin’s Croke Park in July and August 2025.

Here are the 17 concert dates:

Principality Stadium, Cardiff - July 4 and 5

Heaton Park, Manchester - July 11, 12, 16 (added date), 19 and 20

Wembley Stadium, London - July 25, 26, 30 and August 2 and 3

Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - August 8, 9 and 12

Croke Park, Dublin - August 16 and 17

Tickets on sale from 8am

07:49 , Miriam Burrell

Tickets for the band’s 15 UK shows in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff are to go on general sale at 9am.

The sale for their two Dublin gigs will launch at 8am.

On Friday evening the band asked fans whether they were “ready” for the sale and said it is “essential” to be logged into the “relevant ticketing agencies ahead of the general sale.”