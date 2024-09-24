Oasis tickets: Liam Gallagher performs final solo show

Performing at the Liam Gallagher And Friends Malta Weekender on September 23, Liam Gallagher bid his live band farewell ahead of returning to Oasis next year.

Before the final song, I Am The Walrus, Gallagher paid tribute to his band, who had “been with us from the beginning”.

He confirmed that “this is going to be our last show for a bit, massive respect,” and also praised “the beautiful girls,” referring to his three backing singers, as reported by Rolling Stone.

This final solo performance was preceded by a rendition of Oasis classics at Wembley Stadium on September 21, where Gallagher performed ahead of heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois defending his title against Anthony Joshua.

However, some in the audience took to social media to criticise Gallagher’s performance, to which he responded on X.

“To all those S******** who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain’t real fans your (sic) just IMPOSTERS and if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts nxt year any way,” he wrote.

The goodbye to his band suggests they won’t be joining Liam when he reunites with brother Noel for the Oasis comeback.

It’s thought that guitarist and original Oasis axeman Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs could also be making a return to the fold, although that’s not yet confirmed.

Gallagher also hinted there could be “a few new faces”, suggesting that the Oasis returning in 2025 will not be entirely what people remember.

The reunion tour has been plagued with controversy associated with dynamic pricing during ticket sales, with some fans playing far more than others for the same tickets, with the process even being labelled “discriminatory”.

Thankfully, Oasis are reportedly adding US dates to the tour as a last hope for fans who didn’t manage to get tickets.

Dynamic pricing was first introduced by Ticketmaster in 2022 and is supposedly part of the event company’s means to stop ticket touts.

The model means that prices will go up where demand is high, but many have accused Ticketmaster of ripping fans off – and ticket touts have been selling on Oasis tickets at high margins anyway.