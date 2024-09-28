Oasis tickets: 'Live album and documentary' on the cards for Liam and Noel Gallagher reunion

Oasis tickets have been snapped up but fans might still get a chance to hear their 2025 reunion shows with a potential live album.

And reports are also rife that the band are considering offers for a behind the scenes documentary on their first concerts since their break up in 2009.

The British shows, which include five nights at Wembley Stadium in July and two more in September next summer, will not be televised and have all sold out.

Oasis are also looking at touring in the US and potentially adding South American shows to their packed itinerary.

Tickets were released for the 19 British shows on August 31 and fans reported frustrations with lengthy Ticketmaster queues and hiked prices under its dynamic pricing model.

A unverified source ”close to” the Gallagher brothers has allegedly told the Sun that the live album is an option.

“The Oasis reunion is an historic moment and these concerts will be talked about for decades to come,” the so-called insider is reported to have disclosed.

“Many people around the brothers think they have to capture the shows.

“A live album of the Oasis reunion could be as iconic as The Who's Live At Leeds in 1970 or Queen’s Live At Wembley ’86.

“It would capture the rock ’n’ roll alchemy that happens when Noel and Liam are on stage together.”

The live album would not be a surprise with the band having previously released CDs Familiar to Millions and Knebworth 1996.

Their 2025 touring lineup is also yet to be confirmed beyond Liam and Noel Gallagher, although original guitarist Bonehead is reportedly on the cusp of rejoining.

Having seen Supersonic, a film about their rise to stardom, released in 2016 - the band could allow camera crews to film behind the scenes for Live ‘25, reports NME.

Another alleged ‘insider’ is quoted as saying: “They are facing competition from other streamers such as Amazon Prime and Netflix but Apple have thrown all their weight behind this one.

“Fans can expect it to be in the same style as the Beatles documentary which gave a never-before-seen insight into the band.”

Oasis are said to be mastering an eighth studio album and their first since 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul.