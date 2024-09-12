Oasis tickets: Manchester City recreate Definitely, Maybe album cover as band rule out Knebworth

Noel Gallagher has reunited with Manchester City, presenting a new uniform that was inspired by Definitely Maybe and recreating the album cover with players.

Definitely Manchester, Definitely City 🤘🩵 pic.twitter.com/qxTl6zpqr9 — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) September 12, 2024

As part of a new agreement with Puma, the Britpop legend and devoted City supporter will work with the squad to design a new uniform that will be worn during a few games during the 24/25 season.

Oasis, who recently get back together and shocked everyone by announcing 2025 tour dates, are commemorating the 30th anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album, Definitely Maybe, at this time.

The kit honours the instantly known album artwork in its new form.

The special-edition jersey of the uniform has vivid blue side panels and a light straw base hue. It also features exquisite outlines of marine blue supersonic waves and sleeves with subtle pink embellishment on the panels and cuffs.

30 years since Definitely Maybe, it’s Definitely City 🤘🩵 ​

​

Introducing the 24/25 @pumafootball x @ManCity Definitely City Kit by Noel Gallagher — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 12, 2024

On September 18, during Manchester City's match against Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, it will make its on-field debut. After that, it will be worn for the rest of the season in a few European away games.

A broader Definitely Maybe collection that also includes a drill top, overshirt, bomber jacket, T-shirt, polo shirt, throwback jersey, track jacket and trousers is available.

Noel Gallagher said of the new collaboration: “I loved City before anything, I was into City before I was into music, I was into City before I knew what music was. Definitely Maybe is what set us on our way, the record lasting as long, you can’t predict that kind of thing. It’s a great working-class, Mancunian record – it’s real.

“When Puma approached us at one of the games about designing a kit, it took about five seconds to agree to it. It’s the same colour palette as the cover of Definitely Maybe: it’s unique but it’s definitely striking, and I think it looks great. When you see people representing your club, it’s important that they look good.

“Definitely Maybe has never lost its magic to me; I just think it’s an amazing snapshot of what we were about. With the anniversary, I’ve been listening to it a lot more than I would ever listen to it, it makes me smile – they were great times. It’s spawned a great football kit, its legacy lives on,” he added.

The band recently announced they would be reuniting for a series of dates next year, including five dates at London’s Wembley Stadium.

After "unprecedented demand" and selling out within minutes, Oasis have added two extra dates for Wembley – September 27 and 28.

How to get tickets for next Oasis tour dates

A new "invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy" for the two new Wembley events has been developed, according to a press release released on Wednesday, September 4.

“Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster,” the statement adds.

Additionally, it claims to make the process of obtaining tickets "far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes”.

In truth, it is understood that Oasis's crew is combing over the massive sign-up data supplied to them during the initial Oasis presale, with hundreds of thousands signing up to attempt to grab tour tickets the night before the general sale.

Your contact information, including phone number and email address, was turned over, and the band will use this to send you an invitation to participate in the voting process.

Suspicious accounts and those suspected of being involved in touting will be removed at this time, it is understood.

All remaining tickets will be put up for general sale after these fans have had their chance to purchase them.

Anyone who can enter the private ballot will be emailed by Friday, September 13 with sale information. Also, anyone who does get through the private ballot is not guaranteed a ticket; it will work on a first-come, first-served basis.

It is currently not known when the extra two dates will go on sale.

The band also confirmed there will be no further dates. In a statement released on social media, the group said: “Contrary to reports in some UK tabloid media today, Oasis will not be playing Knebworth Park in the future.

“There are no plans for any further UK dates beyond the currently announced UK stadium tour.”