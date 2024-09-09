Oasis tickets: What other indie bands could go on tour in Britpop renaissance?

The music industry has been rocked by the news of the Oasis reunion, especially with Noel Gallagher saying for the previous 15 years that it will never happen.

The reunion has resurrected interest in 1990s Britpop culture with the band’s first album Definitely, Maybe reaching the UK number one this week.

The sounds of the generation of musicians who were well-known at that time have permeated TikTok videos, as has the decade's fashion, which included long hair, loose clothes, and middle partings.

While, in March, ‘90s bands the Happy Mondays, Inspiral Carpets and Stereo MC’s got together on stage for the Been There Done That Tour.

Could the current popularity of the decade and Oasis’s reunion cause a ripple effect among other Britpop bands to reunite or tour once more?

Here’s a look at some of them and our odds they will be performing in the near future.

Blur – Probability of a reunion: 9/10

Blur have been back together before (EMI)

Technically, they did reunite for a one-off Wembley Stadium show in 2023. But we think Blur have a strong chance of reuniting for another album.

Even though the band hasn't released an album since The Magic Whip in 2015, lead singer Damon Albarn seemed optimistic in 2018 that he would eventually get back into the studio with his most well-known band.

In an interview with the Sun, talking about a reunion, Albarn said, “Some days, I really fancy doing a Blur song in the middle of a Gorillaz set.”Rhe band speak very positively about their musical years, with bassist Alex James even releasing a book chronicling Blur’s comeback to the spotlight.

The Verve – 5/10

Richard Ashcroft has lost touch with his old bandmates (Simone Joyner / Getty Images)

The Verve have a track record of getting back together – the group has reunited twice, once in 1996 and a second time in 2007.

Richard Ashcroft's band last played together in 2009. Since then, the frontman has been touring as a solo artist.

But to see him and guitarist Nick McCabe together onstage again in 2025, running through indie-psych classics from Urban Hymns and A Northern Soul, would be huge.

Elastica – 5/10

(Martyn Goodacre / Getty Images)

Elastica, well-known in the mid-1990s thanks to their unique blend of post-punk and new wave, broke up in 2001 and haven't reunited since.But there is one thing that has given us hope and that is when band members Donna Matthews, Justin Welch, and Annie Holland got together in 2017 in order to remaster their debut album. Their iconic self-titled debut album turns 30 next year so, we never know, we might get to see the band reunite for the special occasion.

Supergrass – 6/10

Supergrass didn’t break up all that long ago (Gie Knaeps / Getty Images)

This may come too soon considering that Oxford's fiery Britpop band only broke up in 2022 and that Gaz Coombes seemed content with his solo endeavours. However, given that the Covid-19 pandemic severely disrupted their 2019 reformation and that 2025 will commemorate the 30th anniversary of their excellent debut album I Should Coco, it would make sense for Supergrass to join the ’90s indie revival.

Gene – 4/10

Established in 1993, Gene enjoyed great success in the 1990s, as evidenced by their first two albums entering the top 10 UK album charts. When the Britpop craze finally wore off, the Londoners called it quits amicably, holding their last performance at the now-closed London Astoria on December 16, 2004. They only got back together for one performance, which was in 2008 at London's 100 Club, with just five songs.They also have a 30th anniversary coming up of their debut album.