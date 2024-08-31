Oasis fans scramble for tickets as band warns against reselling

Tickets for the Oasis comeback tour gigs have gone on sale, after the band warned against reselling at inflated prices.

Users trying to access the three websites selling the tickets for the UK dates - Ticketmaster, See Tickets and Gigsandtours - reported issues even before they went on sale at 09:00 BST.

Within minutes of them going on sale, people in the queue for the London gigs at Wembley Stadium in July and August 2025 have seen more than one million people ahead of them.

Others were put into what they described as a "queue for the queue" with all three ticket sellers redirecting people to a page saying their websites were experiencing high demand.

Tickets were on sale an hour earlier in Ireland for the August 2025 gigs at Dublin's Croke Park.

Some users there also reported issues accessing the Ticketmaster website, while others said they were behind more than 500,000 fellow fans trying to secure a ticket.

Shortly after a three-hour pre-sale for a limited number of fans began on Friday, tickets for the UK gigs were being listed online for more than £6,000 - around 40 times the face value of a standing ticket.

Oasis urged people not to resell tickets at higher prices on websites not linked to their promoter, and said they would be "cancelled".

Soon after Friday's pre-sale began, ticket listings appeared on resale websites like StubHub and Viagogo, including:

£6,000 for Oasis's show at Wembley Stadium in London on 26 July

Between £916 and £4,519 for the first concert of the tour at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4 July

Over £4,000 for standing tickets at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on 12 August

More than £2,500 for the band's homecoming concert at Manchester's Heaton Park on 12 July

Ahead of the pre-sale, promoters said standing tickets will cost about £150, while standard seated tickets range from £73 to about £205. Prices for official premium packages go up to £506.

About 1.4 million tickets are expected to be available for the 17 outdoor concerts in the UK and Ireland next July and August.

Oasis intervened on Friday evening while the pre-sale was still ongoing, issuing a statement which read: "We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale.

"Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via Ticketmaster and Twickets.

"Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be cancelled by the promoters."

Oasis's promoters had issued a similar warning prior to the pre-sale, saying tickets sold through "unauthorised resale platforms" will breach terms and conditions and "may be cancelled".

On Tuesday, Noel and Liam Gallagher announced that they had put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band's long-awaited reunion.

The move came 15 years after the group disbanded following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

As anticipation for the gigs builds, sales and streams of the band's back catalogue have surged, with three albums going back into the top five of the UK charts on Friday.

Greatest hits collection Time Flies is at number three, 1995's What's The Story Morning Glory is at four, and debut Definitely Maybe - released on 29 August 1994 - is in fifth place.

A 30th anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe was released on Friday.

Oasis were formed in Manchester in 1991 - their original line-up comprised of Liam and Noel Gallagher, guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, bassist Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan and drummer Tony McCarroll.

The band officially split in 2009 after an altercation backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.