Oasis top album charts for first time in 14 years amid reunion ticket furore

Oasis have topped the UK album charts for the first time in 14 years amid the furore over inflated prices for their upcoming reunion tour.

Their debut album Definitely Maybe has climbed from fifth last week to number one following a 408% week-on-week uplift, according to the Official Charts Company.

The record, which debuted at the top of the charts on its release in September 1994, has returned to the summit for the first time in three decades, bolstered by the release of a 30th anniversary deluxe edition released last Friday.

🥇Thirty years later, ‘Definitely Maybe’ is back at the top of the UK Official Albums Chart, with ‘Time Flies… (1994 – 2009)’ and ‘(What's The Story) Morning Glory?’ also in the top 5! ‘Live Forever’, ‘Don't Look Back In Anger’ and ‘Wonderwall’ have also made a return to UK… pic.twitter.com/yE4qjMsI20 — Oasis (@oasis) September 6, 2024

The album also tops the vinyl albums chart, with more than 50% of its weekly total made up of vinyl sales, and the record store chart, as it proved to be the most popular album in UK independent record shops in the past seven days.

The Manchester rock band’s greatest hits compilation Time Flies 1994-2009 has also held on to its number three spot in the album charts while 1995 classic (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? remains at number four.

Over in the UK singles chart, their track Live Forever secured a new peak as it climbed to number eight, while their hit Don’t Look Back In Anger returns to the top 10 for the first time in 28 years, coming in at number nine – marking the first time the group has had two singles in the top 10 simultaneously.

Their classic single Wonderwall has also risen six places to number 11.

Following the news, the band thanked fans for their support, writing on social media: “A massive thank you to everyone who’s supported Oasis this week.”

It comes after the band announced last week that they were finally getting back together for a reunion tour in 2025 following their acrimonious split in 2009.

However, fans were beset with problems last Saturday when trying to get tickets, from being labelled bots and being kicked out of queuing to some ending up paying more than the advertised price of £148 as costs surged past £355.

Following the backlash and their string of UK and Ireland shows selling out in less than a day, Oasis announced new Wembley Stadium dates on September 27 and 28 2025 using a lottery system.

The competition watchdogs for the UK and Ireland have both launched an investigation into Ticketmaster, including how so-called ‘dynamic pricing’ may have been used during the sale of the Oasis tickets.

UK 🇬🇧 Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand. Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with… pic.twitter.com/Dpfhk49va3 — Oasis (@oasis) September 4, 2024

Following their chart success, Official Charts chief executive Martin Talbot said: “As if the huge demand for their tour dates wasn’t evidence enough, the enduring power of Oasis is underlined by the success of Definitely Maybe this week.

“Congratulations to Liam and Noel – topping the Official Charts together for the first time in 14 years.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham added: “Congratulations to Oasis on Definitely Maybe’s return to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.

“Greater Manchester is in a different moment now with a thriving economy, and Oasis returning and playing shows in their home city will only boost this.

“Manchester often has a tendency to talk about its past glories, of which Oasis were very much a part, but I think this is a fantastic opportunity for a new generation of Greater Mancunians to celebrate some of its most famous sons.

“I was delighted to hear the news of Liam and Noel getting back together to reform as I never actually got the chance to see them live.

“There has been a palpable buzz in Manchester since the news of Oasis reforming broke and it very much feels like the city is having another big moment.”