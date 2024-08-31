Oasis website crashes as fans clamour to get reunion tour tickets

Tickets for the Oasis reunion tour went on sale on Saturday morning - Simon Emmett/PA

The Oasis website has crashed and Ticketmaster has placed visitors to its website in a queue as fans clamour to get a spot at the band’s reunion tour.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Saturday morning, after a select few fans were able to buy theirs early, on Friday evening, if they signed up to a pre-sale ballot and were lucky enough to receive an access code by email.

In the rush to get tickets, Oasis’s website has been replaced with a page which tells visitors: “This page replaces the main site due to high loading.”

Visitors to the Ticketmaster website have been placed in a queue, with others reporting their browsers have crashed entirely.

Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts’ website Gigs and Tours is unable to load since around 8.10am.

It displays messages saying: “Service unavailable” and “the service is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later”.

For some of those trying to get tickets to the band’s Dublin shows, which went up for sale earlier on Saturday, Ticketmaster had crashed entirely.

Similar issues were encountered on the ticketmaster.ie page for the two shows at Dublin Croke Park shows, which went on sale at 8am.

Instead of a page opening to buy tickets, an error number was displayed, which usually indicates a web page is unable to handle any more connections.

A similar code was visible at gigsinscotland.com/artist/oasis as Scottish fans had difficulties getting onto the website for the Edinburgh shows.

The website tickets.seetickets.com/tour/oasis, where you can book for several UK shows, also appeared unavailable.

A message said: “Our website is very busy! We have lots of people looking for tickets and you are being held on this page until a space becomes available. This page will refresh automatically.”

UK tickets went on general sale at 8am through Gigs and Tours, ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsinscotland.com and seetickets.com.

It comes after Oasis issued a warning to people reselling early-release tickets at extortionate prices.

On Friday evening the band wrote on X: “We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale. Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @‌Ticketmaster and @‌Twickets.”

Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be cancelled, the band said.