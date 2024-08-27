Oasis's official new merch — T-shirts released as reunion tour news rocks UK (and more is promised to come)

It was the news Britain had been holding its breath for for 15 years — and now Liam and Noel Gallagher have announced Oasis is, definitely, back on, is it time you got yourself the t-shirt?

The Mancunian brothers announced the band would be back to play 14 gigs (with the promise of more to come) on August 27. Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, August 31, the day after they release a special 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Definitely Maybe, their debut album first released on August 29, 1994.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are getting back together for the Oasis Live 25 worldwide tour next year (Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA) (PA Media)

Because this celebration has been long in the works, brand new Oasis merch has already come out this week. Yesterday, Levi’s launched the “Band Tee Collection”: the offering includes t-shirts with the classic Decca Logo, a Maine Road football pitch, as well as the Union Jack logo which has been borrowed from the first Oasis shirts issued. All the t-shirts come in white and black, and cost £30 a pop.

(Levi's)

Keep your eyes peeled for more to come. Represent Clothing, the “luxury streetwear brand” founded by Mancunian brothers George and Mike Heaton in 2011, posted a picture of a collaboration T-shirt with Oasis complete with the caption “This is it, it is happening” on Instagram (the same sentence the Oasis account used to confirm the Oasis Live 25 tour).

In the comments, Michael Heaton said “Together we’ll fly.” What the pair of brothers have in store remains to be seen. A spokesperson for the brand confirmed there is a Represent x Oasis collaboration happening. Might a larger collection in line with the UK and Ireland tour, which will start at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year, be coming?

For now, the Oasis website is also fully stocked with official Definitely, Maybe merch — even a ‘Shakermaker’ tote, should you want to shake along with them.

The nest new Oasis merch:

(Levi's)

Band tee, £30, levi.com

(Levi's)

Band tee, £30, levi.com

(Levi's)

Band tee, £30, levi.com

(Oasis)

Oasis Definitely Maybe Artwork T-Shirt, £30, oasisinet.com

(Oasis)

Shakermaker Tote bag, £20, oasisinet.com

(Oasis)

Baseball shirt, £35, oasisinet.com