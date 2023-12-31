Oat milk craze is fuelling vitamin deficiencies, experts fear

Plant-based milks have grown increasingly popular in recent years - BYMURATDENIZ/E+

Demand for oat milk is contributing to a rise in the number of people with vitamin deficiencies, experts fear.

Plant-based milks, such as those derived from oat, soy and almond milks, have grown increasingly popular in recent years as an alternative for those looking to avoid dairy products amid the rise of veganism and mounting conscientiousness about global warming and our carbon footprints.

However, experts fear that “their nutritional content is nothing like that of cows’ milk”, and, as a result, may have nutritional shortfalls.

According to NHS data, hospital admissions for vitamin deficiency have nearly tripled in England over the past 10 years, rising from 293,000 in 2013-14 to 824,000 in 2022-23.

The main cause of unhealthy diets is believed to be the rising levels of food poverty, with increasing costs leaving many unable to afford to eat well. However, doctors claim that the popular trend for plant-based food and drink is also fuelling the rising numbers of people who are nutrient-deficient.

Keith Godfrey, professor of epidemiology and human development at Southampton University, is among them.

“One of the things which is underappreciated is the fall in cows’ milk dairy intake in the UK,” he told The Times.

‘Source of many vitamins’

“Cows’ milk is a good source of many vitamins, but a lot has been replaced by almond milk and soya milk and things like that – and their nutritional content is nothing like that of cows’ milk.”

He added that full-time vegans were more likely to eat a nutrient-rich diet as they are aware of what foods they need, while those who drink oat milk in their coffees, for example, are more at risk as they may be unaware of nutrient shortfalls.

In comparison with oat milk, cows’ milk contains more protein, as well as vitamins B2 and B12, iron, magnesium and iodine. Vitamin B12 occurs naturally and only in animal products.

Prof Godfrey said: “We inescapably have to move towards more plant-based diets [because of the threat of climate change], but that is going to bring with it challenges in relation to some of these vitamins and minerals where actually animal products are some of the dominant sources.

“Plant-based diets can be healthy, but you have to work harder to get some of these vitamins and minerals.”

In December, the professor published the results of a study of 1,700 women in Britain, New Zealand and Singapore who were trying to become pregnant. His results, published in the Plos Medicine journal, discovered that the majority of women had insufficient levels of vitamins essential for a healthy pregnancy, including folate (vitamin B9) and vitamins B2, B12 and D.

“Hospital admissions are the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “If you go out and test people in a comprehensive way, we found that more than 90 per cent of otherwise healthy women of reproductive age had low or marginal status for some of these key vitamins.”

Highest sales in Europe

According to Starbucks, Britain has the highest sales of non-dairy alternatives in Europe, making up 16 per cent of its drink sales this year.

Britons spent an estimated £146 million on oat milk in 2020, up from £74 million in 2019, according to Food and Beverage Insider. The second most popular dairy alternative is almond milk, which rose from £96 million in 2019 to £105 million last year.

Overall, all plant-based milk sales in Britain reached an estimated £394 million, marking a 32 per cent increase from 2019. Cows’ milk sales were estimated at £3.2 billion.

