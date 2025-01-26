Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, fresh out of prison, appears at Trump Las Vegas rally

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON ― Stewart Rhodes, founder of the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers whose prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack was commuted this week, showed up at President Donald Trump's Saturday rally in Las Vegas.

Rhodes, released from prison Tuesday, was among dozens of Trump supporters who stood behind the president as he gave remarks at Circa Resort and Casino touting his first week in office and pledging to push legislation to eliminate taxes from tips. Photos taken by Reuters captured Rhodes in the crowd.

Rhodes, convicted in 2022 of seditious conspiracy, received the second-longest prison sentence ‒ 18 years ‒ among all Jan. 6 defendants. He had been serving his sentence at a federal prison in Cumberland, Maryland prior to his release.

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, reacts on the day U.S. President Donald Trump attends an event about the economy at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Jan. 25, 2025.
Trump took sweeping action on his first day in office Monday to pardon more than 1,500 people charged in the Jan. 6 attack, which sought to stop the certification of Trump's 2020 election loss to former President Joe Biden. Trump also commuted the sentences of Rhodes and 13 others, all either members of the far-right Oath Keepers or Proud Boys groups.

Trump has defended using his executive power to give unconditional reprieves to Jan. 6 defendants who were convicted of violent offenses. Trump has argued those convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack have been treated unfairly in court, even worse than "murderers" he's said on multiple occasions.

"I thought their sentences were ridiculous and excessive," Trump said this week when asked about his commutations for the leaders of Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, listens to U.S. President Donald Trump as he speaks at an event about the economy at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 25, 2025.
U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta ordered Rhodes on Friday to stay away from the Capitol now that he is out of prison. But Trump's Justice Department objected to the order, arguing the judge lacked the authority to make it.

