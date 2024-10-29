Obama criticizes 'Trump Bible' as Christian leaders pray over Trump at faith summit
Barack Obama criticized the Trump campaign's disingenuous tactics at a rally on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 28. Obama attacked the former president for selling bibles made in China despite Trump's claims he is tough on the country. Meanwhile, Donald Trump attended the National Faith Advisory Board in Powder Springs, Georgia, where Christian faith leaders surrounded and prayed over him.