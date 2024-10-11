Obama Gives Trump A Blunt Lesson In 'Real Strength' In Passionate Rally Plea

Former President Barack Obama tore apart Donald Trump by listing off his controversial remarks and slamming supporters for excusing them in a powerful moment at a campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday.

“When Donald Trump lies or cheats or shows utter disregard for our Constitution, when he calls POWs losers or fellow citizens vermin, people make excuses for it,” said Obama at an event in Pittsburgh.

“They think it’s OK. They think, well, at least he’s owning the libs. He’s really stickin’ it to ’em. It’s OK as long as our side wins.”

He then turned his attention to men who he said see the GOP nominee’s bullying and behavior of putting people down as a “sign of strength.”

“I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is. It never has been. Real strength is about workin’ hard and carrying a heavy load without complaining. Real strength is about taking responsibility for your actions and telling the truth even when it’s inconvenient,” Obama said.

He continued, “Real strength is about helping people who need it and standing up for those who can’t always stand up for themselves. That is what we should want for our daughters and for our sons and that is what I want to see in a president of the United States of America.”

Obama’s passionate plea arrived toward the end of his appearance at a rally in the battleground state where he mocked his successor and urged Black voters, specifically men, to “drop excuses” in order to back Harris’ campaign.

Recent polls show a tight race between Harris and Trump in Pennsylvania with the GOP nominee with a one percentage point lead in an Emerson College survey while a Quinnipiac University poll has the Democratic nominee up by three percentage points in the state.

It’s been over 75 years since a Democratic nominee lost Pennsylvania and still won the White House.

The former president, who declared that the vice president is as “prepared for the job as any nominee for president has ever been,” also pointed to Trump’s recent lies surrounding the federal government’s response to hurricanes despite Republicans calling out the false claims.

He warned of the consequences of Trump’s lies including survivors of the hurricanes who may be discouraged from getting the help they need.

“The idea of intentionally trying to deceive people in their most desperate and vulnerable moments. And my question is when did that become OK?” Obama asked.

