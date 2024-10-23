Obama raps Eminem lyrics at Harris rally in Detroit

STORY: :: Obama recites Eminem lyrics after the rapper

introduces him at a Harris rally in Detroit

:: October 22, 2024

:: Detroit, Michigan

"I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld. And here to tell you much more about that, President Barack Obama."

"I've gotta say... You know I've done a lot of rallies. So I don't usually get nervous. But I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem. I mean I noticed my palms are sweating, knees weak, arms are heavy. Vomit on my sweater already. Mom's spaghetti. I'm nervous, but on the surface I look calm and ready, to drop bombs, but I keep on forgetting..."

Obama will stay on the campaign trail in the coming days.

He is scheduled to appear at a concert and rally with Rock legend Bruce Springsteen in Atlanta and Philadelphia as part of a series of get-out-the-vote events for Harris’s campaign in battleground states, a senior campaign official said on Tuesday.