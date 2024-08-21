Obamas share warnings about Trump amid rousing Harris endorsements
Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama called on the nation to embrace Kamala Harris in speeches to the Democratic National Convention. Mr Obama wrapped up the second night of the convention in Chicago, praising the Vice President and her running mate Governor Tim Walz while taking aim at Republican rival Donald Trump. The former president called Mr Trump “a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago”.