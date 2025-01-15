Obesity is overdiagnosed, say doctors who want ‘fat but healthy’ label

Obesity is overdiagnosed, experts who want a new “fat but healthy” label have said.

A group of scientists from around the world has proposed a “radical overhaul” of how obesity is diagnosed and treated, as part of a Lancet commission.

The new model would use waistband measurements, waist-to-hip and waist-to-height ratios, and direct body fat measurements, instead of just body mass index (BMI).

On Tuesday, NHS doctors were told to use these extra metrics to diagnose obesity, in new guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice). They had already been told to stop using BMI alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lancet report also recommended creating two sub-types to distinguish between those who are sick with “clinical obesity”, and those who are healthy but have “pre-clinical obesity”.

This would mean that a vast number of the 17.6 million Britons told they were obese based on the decades-old BMI system were wrongly diagnosed.

If the new labels were adopted, some fat people would not be told to lose weight.

The recommendations will fuel calls for a rethink of how the NHS diagnoses and treats obesity.

Prof Francesco Rubino of King’s College London, the commission chairman, said: “A blanket definition of obesity as a disease can result in overdiagnosis and unwarranted use of medications and surgical procedures, with potential harm to the individual and staggering costs for society.”

He added: “There is no question about some people who are today classified as having obesity by BMI, they might be athletes, they play sports, they’re very active, they might have very strong bones, saying that those people have obesity, and then classifying them as having a disease, would be an overdiagnosis.”

Backed by diabetes experts

The guidance, backed by 76 global organisations including the Association of British Clinical Diabetologists and the Association for the Study of Obesity UK, would overhaul the way obesity is viewed in the medical world after years of debate about whether or not it is a disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

If adopted, the guidance would mean doctors must diagnose one of 18 obesity-related health conditions in adults – and 13 in children – in order to deem someone “clinically obese”.

Those whose weight has no impact on their daily lives or overall health at present would be told they had “pre-clinical obesity” and would be given lifestyle advice and told not to put any more weight on, rather than to shed it.

This could act as a blueprint for who should be treated with weight-loss jabs, surgery and other interventions.

Prof Rubino said: “When you look at the reality of obesity, you can see that it’s a spectrum. There are some people who have obesity and manage to live a relatively normal life.

“And on the other hand, you have individuals with obesity who might not be able to walk well or to breathe well, they might not be able to go to work.”

‘Make sure there’s no further gain’

Prof Rubino said: “If somebody has pre-clinical obesity, this person doesn’t have an illness, but … we would encourage this person to make sure that there is no further weight gain, because that could lead to problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We would advise [them], if possible, to make any reasonable attempt to lose weight. If the person is very low risk then of course, monitoring and some normal health advice would go quite a long way.”

He added that there were a “substantial number” of people with both clinical and pre-clinical obesity but studies would be needed to determine prevalence.

Robert Eckel, emeritus professor of medicine at the University of Colorado, said doctors would have to take accurate medical histories, conduct organ function tests and assess the impact of obesity on daily activities.

Conditions which might lead to a diagnosis of pre-clinical obesity “take place in the respiratory system … lead to excessive fatty deposition of the liver, relate to the reproductive system, renal function, and [occur] in the cardiovascular system, and ultimately, the musculoskeletal system”, he said.

Prof Eckel added that if BMI was “above 40, we don’t have to do these other measurements”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can assume that someone with a very high BMI necessarily has additional tissue as part of their body composition.”

Breathlessness and heart failure

Among the related symptoms and conditions listed for clinical obesity are breathlessness, heart failure, knee or hip pain, joint stiffness and reduced motion, and other organ dysfunction.

Prof Louise Baker, the chairman of child and adolescent health at the University of Sydney, said musculoskeletal problems were a particular issue in children “because of the effect of a very high body mass on developing bones and joints”.

“You can get specific problems in the hips and knees and feet because of that excess body weight,” she said. “I see children with these problems all the time.”

Some 26 per cent of adults in the UK are obese, while almost one in four 10 and 11-year olds in England is obese, according to the NHS.

Prof Robino said “no system – the NHS or others – has this method [of diagnosis] yet” and claimed it would save health systems money by prioritising who to treat, given claims that weight-loss jabs could bankrupt the NHS.

Waist-to-height ratio

The exact measurements to determine obesity vary by sex, age and ethnicity.

But as a general rule in waist-to-height ratios, those whose waist circumference is twice the length of their height are at risk of obesity, while in the waist-to-hip ratio, where waist circumference is divided by hip circumference, more than 0.85 in women and 0.9 in men could signal obesity.

Doctors can also take direct body fat measurements using a bone densitometry scan.

Dr Kath McCullough, the Royal College of Physicians special adviser on obesity, said the commission had “made a significant stride forward by creating a clinically meaningful definition of obesity as a disease and establishing clear criteria for its diagnosis”.

“For too long, we’ve relied on BMI as a simple measure of obesity, which has often misrepresented the condition and fails to fully reflect how excess body fat impacts a person’s health,” she said.

“We fully support the commission’s recommendations to improve how obesity is diagnosed by including direct measurements of body fat, along with proven methods like waist size and other body measurements.

“We also support their focus on using treatment plans that are based on solid evidence and matched to how severe the condition is, aimed at improving health and preventing obesity-related illness from leading to organ damage.”

The report was published in the The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology Commission.