Obi Ndefo, 'Dawson’s Creek' And 'Stargate SG-1' Actor, Dead At 51

Actor Obi Ndefo has died at the age of 51.

Ndefo’s sister, Nkem Ndefo, announced his death on social media on Saturday night, writing that she was “heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace.”

She did not share details about her brother’s cause of death in the post.

Best known for playing Bodie Wells, the brother-in-law to Katie Holmes’ Joey Potter, on “Dawson’s Creek,” Ndefo’s death comes after he lost both his legs in a drunk driver’s hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles in August 2019.

Ndefo was loading groceries into his parked car when an SUV veered out of its lane and crashed into him, severing his right leg and injuring his left leg so severely it later had to be amputated, according to The Los Angeles Times.

He experienced a severe amount of blood loss but sustained no other injuries, prompting his surgeon, Dr. Milton Little, to call Ndefo’s survival “a miracle” while speaking with the Times.

The actor remained resilient after the collision; he continued his practice as a yoga instructor while focusing on physical therapy and his recovery, telling the Times, “This is just so horrendous what happened to me, why would I compound this by feeling bad about it?”

A graduate of Yale’s drama school, in addition to appearing on “Dawson’s Creek” from 1998 to 2002, Ndefo’s credits also include “The West Wing,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” “NYPD Blue” and “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

