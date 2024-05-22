'Observe, direct, and report': Nebraska National Guard details mission from Eagle Pass
The Nebraska National Guard said it works in tandem with Texas troops to help secure the border.
The Nebraska National Guard said it works in tandem with Texas troops to help secure the border.
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton is in critical condition and undergoing surgery after he was assaulted by another inmate in a Quebec prison on Sunday. The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Pickton was the victim of a "major assault" at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution. Two sources, including one police source, told Radio-Canada that Pickton is between life and death. Pickton was taken to a hospital for treatment and the assailant is
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian physicist Anatoly Maslov was convicted of treason and sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony on Tuesday in the latest of several cases against experts working on the science underpinning Russia's development of hypersonic missiles. White-haired Maslov, 77, stood in a glass box in the St Petersburg courtroom and listened attentively without showing emotion, as the judge read the verdict after a trial that was closed to the press. Maslov is one of three scientists from the same Siberian institute, all specialists in hypersonics, who have been arrested since 2022 on treason charges.
Alex Murdaugh and the inmate he fought with will likely never see each other again.
It could be weeks or even months before crew members can leave, due to complications beyond their control. Here’s why they’re still confined – and how they’re coping
Kate Roughley, 37, strapped nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan face down on to a bean bag for more than 90 minutes.
Two women who disappeared during a drive between Kansas and Oklahoma amid a contentious custody battle were found dead inside a freezer buried in a cattle pasture leased by one of the five suspects in their killings, according to newly released search warrants.
Seeking revenge for his stolen iPhone, Kevin Bui set a house on fire, killing an uninvolved family of five. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Sean "Diddy" Combs apologized for assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. An entertainment attorney says it won't save his career.
Isaiah Gaymes died after suffering blunt force trauma
Samuel Harris faces murder and other criminal charges in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Alasia Franklin
Some were worried about how the incident played out before a national audience.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The recovery from the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse reached a significant milestone Monday as the ill-fated container ship Dali was slowly escorted back to port, its damaged bow still covered with smashed shipping containers, fallen steel trusses and mangled concrete. Nearly two months have passed since the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, killing six construction workers and halting most maritime traffic through the Port of Baltimore.
The investigation into the officer's conduct is under way after phone footage was shared on social media.
"Detectives located human remains inside the driver side area of one of the vehicles," according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office
Karen Vamplew is ordered to serve a minimum of 32 years for killing her mother-in-law.
Police in Belleville, Ont., say they've arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with murder after responding to a call at a home early Tuesday morning.Police say they were called just before 1:30 a.m. to a home on Hastings Park Drive in the west end of the city.When officers arrived, police say they found a 26-year-old woman dead inside the home. The 30-year-old man was also inside the home and was injured, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.That man was arrested and charged with fir
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court turned away on Monday a Canadian former Guantanamo Bay detainee's bid to vacate his convictions for the 2002 murder of an American soldier in Afghanistan and other crimes he committed at age 15 to which he later pleaded guilty. The justices declined to hear an appeal by Omar Khadr, now age 37, of a lower court's refusal to hear his case on the grounds that he had waived his right to appellate review as part of a 2010 plea agreement before a U.S. military commission. Khadr, who was one of the youngest prisoners held at the detention facility at the U.S. naval base in Cuba, pleaded guilty in exchange for an eight-year sentence and transfer to a Canadian prison.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was very curious that the United States appeared ready to use sanctions against the International Criminal Court whose prosecutor requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defence chief and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement issued after more than seven months of war in Gaza that he had reasonable grounds to believe the five men "bear criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. U.S. President Joe Biden called the legal step "outrageous", while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it could jeopardize negotiations on a hostage deal and ceasefire.
A former youth worker who had sex with a teenage boy under her care in the 1990s will be sentenced after a judge refused to grant the defence application for a mistrial. Beverly Allard, 65, was found guilty of sexual exploitation following a trial in October. Court heard Allard was 31 years old when she began a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy who was under the care of Alberta's Child and Family Services at William Roper Hull Homes in Calgary.At the time, Allard was assigned as the tee