'Observe, direct, and report': Nebraska National Guard details mission from Eagle Pass

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court turned away on Monday a Canadian former Guantanamo Bay detainee's bid to vacate his convictions for the 2002 murder of an American soldier in Afghanistan and other crimes he committed at age 15 to which he later pleaded guilty. The justices declined to hear an appeal by Omar Khadr, now age 37, of a lower court's refusal to hear his case on the grounds that he had waived his right to appellate review as part of a 2010 plea agreement before a U.S. military commission. Khadr, who was one of the youngest prisoners held at the detention facility at the U.S. naval base in Cuba, pleaded guilty in exchange for an eight-year sentence and transfer to a Canadian prison.