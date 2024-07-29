OC Transpo to cut midday LRT service frequency to 10 minutes

A test train runs along the Confederation Line last year. OC Transpo says that trains will soon arrive every 10 minutes between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, rather than every five to six minutes. (Chris Rands/CBC - image credit)

OC Transpo is planning to cut LRT frequency during off-peak hours just as the fall university semester resumes and public servants prepare to spend more time in the office.

In a memo to councillors on Monday, OC Transpo says that starting Aug. 26, trains on the east-west Confederation Line will run every 10 minutes between about 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Currently, trains are running roughly every five to six minutes during that period.

The adjustment is being done "to better reflect the existing demand and travel patterns of transit customers," the memo said.

"The change in frequency will allow Line 1 to continue to offer sufficient capacity to meet off-peak ridership volumes," it added. "This change will be closely monitored and, should there be an increase in ridership, adjustments can be made."

The memo said rail service frequency will remain at five minutes during the morning and afternoon rush hours, while weekend service will also remain unchanged.

Decision shortsighted, says union

The local transit operator union, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279, reacted by saying that investment, not cuts, is the way to get more people riding the trains.

Meanwhile, a union representing public servants called the move shortsighted.

"We're about to see a lot more riders coming in more days per week," said Canadian Association of Professional Employees president Nathan Prier, referring to the federal government's plan to require public servants to head to the office three days a week.

The timing of OC Transpo's scheduling change makes "no sense," Prier said. Hundreds of his members start work outside peak hours, he said, particularly those with caregiving responsibilities.

"We don't think that a reduction in LRT frequency is a solution to helping to transform downtown Ottawa," he said.

"People need to move around beyond just the peak commuting hours. And by making public transit an even less convenient option than it is currently … we're just going to see more people take trips using cars and adding to our climate emergency."

Comes amid bleak financial outlook

OC Transpo is dealing with a bleak financial picture due to low ridership that still hasn't recovered from the pandemic. Fare revenue has been persistently coming in under budget projections, and OC Transpo has already dug into reserves and cut jobs to save money.

The long-term forecast is even more troubling. In an update last fall, councillors heard that the city can expect $3.7 billion less in fare revenue over the next 25 years.

A working group has been studying ways to address the shortfall. On Friday, the city's chief financial officer, Cyril Rogers, told councillors that it has been looking at adjustments to fares, operating costs, the transit levy on property tax bills and even a potential private parking levy.

Roger's memo did not specifically mention the possibility of reductions to LRT service frequency, but screenshots from what appeared to be an OC Transpo webpage revealing the plan began floating around social media on Friday.

The webpage, which is no longer visible, said the service reduction would save an estimated $1.6 million per year.

The memo to councillors did not pin down the cost savings, but said that OC Transpo "is continually looking for ways to balance our resources while meeting the travel needs of customers."