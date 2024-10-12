'Occupied America': Trump further demonizes immigrants in Colorado campaign speech

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made an appearance Friday in Aurora, Colorado, and claimed that immigrants are causing chaos in smaller cities and towns across America. Aurora was the scene of a viral video showing armed Latinos overtaking an apartment block which catalysed false narratives about the city being terrorized by Latin American migrants.

Donald Trump painted an apocalyptic picture of a country "occupied" by hordes of criminal foreigners in a campaign speech Friday as he escalated his efforts to make November's US election about a migrant crime wave that isn't happening.

With the White House race neck-and-neck in the final stretch, the Republican ex-president has been dividing his closing pitch between a protectionist economic message and riling his largely white, working class supporters by demonizing immigrants.

As his Democratic election rival Kamala Harris pledged to work with Republicans to promote united government, Trump delivered as divisive a speech as he has ever given, wildly exaggerating local tensions and misleading his audience about immigration statistics and policy.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Trump doubles down on false claim of Haitians eating pets

Barack Obama lashes out at ‘crazy’ Trump in first campaign rally for Harris

Harris, Trump step up attacks with less than a month before US presidential election