Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery | Morning Blend
Florida-based, dual board-certified plastic & reconstructive Dr. Alan Durkin joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to discuss safety concerns in plastic surgery.
Florida-based, dual board-certified plastic & reconstructive Dr. Alan Durkin joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to discuss safety concerns in plastic surgery.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told The New York Times he experienced a series of health issues in recent years, including an abnormality that he said was caused by a worm that entered his brain and then died. CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how this could have happened.
New COVID-19 variants known as “FLiRT,” KP.2 and KP.1.1, are spreading fast in the U.S. Doctors explain symptoms, prevention, and how the vaccines stack up.
POEMS syndrome is a 'three in one million' disease.
Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella Strahan shared a health update amid her ongoing brain cancer battle. She revealed her medulloblastoma diagnosis in January.
Dietitian Megan Hilbert goes for snacks that are plant-based, minimally processed, and high in fiber to take care of her gut health.
Luke Bucknam and his fellow officers were able to hold it together during the dire situation and helped get the mother and her triplets to safety.
These behaviors might seem calming in the moment, but could actually be causing more stress in the long run.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a 2012 deposition that a doctor believed a worm ate part of his brain and then died, according to The New York Times.
Amylee Pincott’s daughter was found to have fluid in her chest caused by the damp conditions.
People claim this diet cures acne and bloating. But is it true? Here's what you need to know.
Once a month, some people have a period — the shedding of the lining of the uterus. But depending on a few factors, periods can be very tough for some.
Ivie Adams was diagnosed with malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumour.
Interest in cocoa powder as a coffee alternative is on the rise. Should you make the switch? Here's what nutrition experts want you to know.
Noticed that food carts on trains and planes always have flapjacks? This is why.
NEW YORK (AP) — One-time movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was returned to a New York City jail in what his publicist said Tuesday was the result from a published report claiming he was getting VIP treatment during his 10-day stay at a hospital. The publicist, Juda Engelmeyer, said Weinstein was moved late Monday from Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan to an infirmary at the city’s Rikers Island jail complex. The move came hours after The City, a nonprofit news outlet, reported that Weinstein was housed
The siblings, ages 3 and 6, have both undergone surgery and will require physical therapy. Their mother said they were playing outside when the shooting started.
Minister of Addictions and Mental Health Ya'ara Saks said Tuesday the federal government has approved the B.C. government's request to recriminalize the use of illicit drugs in public spaces.The province is just over a year into a pilot program that allows adults to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use without facing criminal charges. The program was made possible through an exemption granted by Health Canada under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.B.C. Premier David Eby asked n
What is ultra-processed food? Is ultra-processed food unhealthy? How can I reduce my intake of ultra-processed food? Here's what Dr van Tulleken has to say
She admits she had a tough time bonding with her son at first.
A federal judge on Monday said abortion rights advocates can proceed with lawsuits against Alabama’s attorney general over threats to prosecute people who help women travel to another state to terminate pregnancies. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson denied Attorney General Steve Marshall's request to dismiss the case. The groups said Marshall has suggested anti-conspiracy laws could be used to prosecute those who help Alabama women obtain an abortion in another state.