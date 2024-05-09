Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery | Morning Blend

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — One-time movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was returned to a New York City jail in what his publicist said Tuesday was the result from a published report claiming he was getting VIP treatment during his 10-day stay at a hospital. The publicist, Juda Engelmeyer, said Weinstein was moved late Monday from Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan to an infirmary at the city’s Rikers Island jail complex. The move came hours after The City, a nonprofit news outlet, reported that Weinstein was housed