Ocean Drive has new rules. Here are all the things you can’t do during spring break

Sidewalk seating at the cafes and bars along South Beach’s Ocean Drive has become so familiar residents and tourists take it for granted. It’s a part of South Florida’s lifestyle like the Miami Heat and the daily heat.

But that popular fancy dining, drinking and noshing under the sun or night lights habit on Ocean Drive is not to be for the next two weekends.

As a part of South Beach’s “breakup” with spring break, city officials have instituted a host of special rules including parking restrictions and fees and fines, and altered traffic patterns like lane closures, DUI checkpoints and license plate readers on major causeways leading to Miami Beach and Ocean Drive is not immune to the temporary changes.

In this file photo from May 27, 2020, Freddie Beard and his wife Debra Beard enjoy breakfast at the News Cafe along Ocean Drive on South Beach. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Ocean Drive restrictions

Here’s what you need to know regarding temporary Ocean Drive rules during the height of spring break.

▪ No sidewalk seating on Ocean Drive on the Friday, Saturday and Sundays of March 8-10 and March 15-17.

▪ Traffic entrances: Ocean Drive will only be accessible to cars via 13th Street with a sole exit at Fifth Street on Thursday-Sunday March 7-10, March 14-17 and March 21-24. Barricades will line both sides of Ocean Drive to keep pedestrians and motorized vehicles out of each other’s path.

▪ Beach entrances: Access to Ocean Drive will be limited to Fifth, 10th and 12th streets and close at 6 p.m., according to the city breakup plan.

▪ Security checkpoints: Beach entrances on Ocean Drive will have security checkpoints to ensure prohibited items — including coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables — don’t enter the beach. Amplified music without a city-issued permit will also be restricted. If you’re cranking up your music on Ocean Drive, do it on your personal ear buds.

▪ Alcohol and cigarettes: Drinking alcohol on the beach is always prohibited — not just during spring break. Liquor stores in the South Beach entertainment district are required to close at 8 p.m. Smoking on the beach also is prohibited.

Miami-Dade police officers stand near Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Aaron Leibowitz/aleibowitz@miamiherald.com

