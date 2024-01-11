Oceans break record for highest temperatures five years in a row

Ocean temperatures have once again shattered records, a study by Advances in Atmospheric Sciences has found, warning that 2023 was the hottest on record for the world's oceans for the fifth year in a row.

The annual research, published Thursday in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, was conducted by a multi-national team of scientists from 17 research institutes spanning China, the United States, New Zealand, Italy and France.

"The ocean heat content is relentlessly increasing, globally, and this is a primary indicator of human-induced climate change," said Kevin Trenberth, a climate scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Colorado and co-author of the research, published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

The year 2023 saw the beginning of a naturally occurring El Nino weather phenomenon, which warms waters in the southern Pacific and stokes hotter weather beyond.

The phenomenon is expected to reach its peak in 2024, and is linked to the eight consecutive months of record heat from June to December.

Ocean temperatures globally were also "persistently and unusually high", with many seasonal records broken since April.

Marine heatwaves

