Oceanside police investigating string of baseball bat attacks near harbor
Witnesses said two people with bandanas covering their faces were seen attacking several men with baseball bats on Saturday.
One man is confirmed dead and a British tech billionaire among others remain missing after a superyacht sunk while sailing in severe weather off the coast of Sicily in Italy on Monday morning before dawn.
Prosecutors said the flight attendants took advantage of their "Known Crewmember" statuses to get through airport security.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman who said she was legally allowed to a kill a man because he was sexually trafficking her was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced count of reckless homicide.
Five people were arrested in connection with Matthew Perry's October 2023 death
Susan Lorincz, 59, claimed 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Owens’ kids were trespassing on her Ocala, Fla., property and threatened to beat her up in June 2023
Police have been searching since 2021 for the Michigan mother of four
A court heard Adriana Orme played a major role in an online group that paid for baby monkeys to be taken from their mothers.
Gordon Black, a 34-year-old U.S. staff sergeant, was detained on May 2 in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok after an argument with his girlfriend, Alexandra Vashchuk, whom he had met while in South Korea. A panel of judges in the Primorsky Krai Court considered Black's appeal of the verdict from a Vladivostok district court but left it unchanged, the court said in statement in a social media post. Black's defence argued in its appeal that the original verdict was illegal and unfair, and asked for a new trial, Russia's RIA state news agency reported earlier.
"I held her afloat ... my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning,” Charlotte Golunski said
OTTAWA — The lawyer for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber told a judge Monday that a court order banning honking in downtown Ottawa during the protest wasn't clear enough.
The newborn was found on the side of a road by a passerby in April 1989
Kelly Wildego, 41, received a four-month suspended sentence after admitting assaulting an emergency worker.
The actress was arrested on Aug. 8 at Universal Studios in California
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — George Santos, who spun lies about his life into an 11-month stint in Congress, pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in a case that led to his expulsion from office. He blamed his ambition for clouding his judgment and said he was “flooded with deep regret.”
The Conway man was arrested by police for neglecting his parents. The man shares a home with the elderly couple.
More groups including the Liberal Party of Canada have chosen not to participate in events organized by Capital Pride in Ottawa this year in response to a pro-Palestinian statement issued by the organization earlier this month.On Aug. 6, Capital Pride put out a letter stating it was "concerned by the rising tide of antisemitism and Islamophobia" in Canada. Organizers condemned both the terrorist act committed on Oct. 7 and the "endless and brutal campaign in Gaza," which it said is causing the d
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two 18-year-old men have been charged with murder in the killing of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of doctors protested near India's Health Ministry on Monday to demand stringent laws to protect health care workers from violence and to seek justice for their colleague who was raped and killed at a state-run hospital.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The incident happened near Carlyon Beach in Thurston County.