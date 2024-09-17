Ocelot rescued by Rio de Janeiro firefighters in forest fire

STORY: :: Brazilian firefighters rescue a young ocelot from

the remnants of a forest fire in Rio de Janeiro state

:: September 15, 2024

:: Resende, Brazil

The military provided first aid to the ocelot. It was then taken to a local veterinary hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Brazil is currently grappling with extensive fires, resulting in smoke darkening the skies above major cities such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Despite deploying thousands of firefighters in an attempt to control the blazes, Brazil remains largely at the mercy of extreme weather conditions that continue to fuel the fires.