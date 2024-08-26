OCSO: Man dies after being shot early Sunday morning
OCSO: Man dies after being shot early Sunday morning
OCSO: Man dies after being shot early Sunday morning
A California woman whose mail was recently stolen used technology as bait to track down the thieves, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, Sicilian authorities held a press conference where the seven victims of the yacht sinking were identified
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been left with serious injuries after a home invasion robbery in the Town of Renfrew Saturday evening. OPP officers were called to a home on Bonnechere Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Aug 24, according to a Sunday news release. Multiple people broke into a home and assaulted the resident who was later transported to hospital and is recovering, according to OPP. The individuals fled with money in the victim's car. The vehicle was set on fire and late
Sergio Pino was being investigated at the time of his death by suicide, say authorities
The gigantic balloon drop that capped off the Democratic National Convention wasn’t just to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. As 100,000 red, white and blue balloons filled the United Center in Chicago on Thursday evening, the group of volunteer balloon artists who made the display weren’t thinking about politics - they were thinking about a person: Tommy DeLorenzo.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Wash
A Calgary man facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a missing person is accused of committing the killing while on parole, according to documents from the Parole Board of Canada (PBC). This week, Calgary police announced a second-degree murder charge against Shaun Alexander Folk, 47, in the death of Christopher Stevenson.The PBC documents show Folk was serving a four-year sentence for firearms and drug trafficking offences, among others, when he was released on full parole in Ju
Barron Trump will attend college in an era when social media poses a greater threat than ever, to both his safety and privacy, Katie Hawkinson reports
"My 3-year-old told me."
Two boys have been charged in the May drowning death of 8-year-old Noah Bush in Jesup, Georgia.WSBTV reports, citing lawyers, that an unnamed 11-year-old admitted to taking Bush down to a “borrow pit” full of water and held his head under the water while he drowned. The boy was charged and sentenced to two years in a detention facility.“This 11-year-old admitted under oath he, in fact, led Noah Bush down to the clay pits, pushed him into the water and ultimately held his head under the water unt
Two Saskatchewan men are facing a total of at least 100 charges in connection with a string of incidents involving the theft of ATMs and vehicles in 2023, RCMP say.One of the thefts dates back to the morning of Nov. 18, when a Saskatoon RCMP officer responding to an alarm report at a business found a severely damaged door and a heavy-duty chain, according to a Friday news release.Police determined that the thieves broke into the building, attached the chain to an automated teller machine inside,
As the search continued Sunday for a relative accused of stabbing a 4-year-old girl multiple times at the child's New Jersey home, the father of the young victim said she's fighting for her life and the attack left him "dumbfounded." The child remains in stable condition at Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, where she is being treated for puncture wounds to her lung and liver and an injured diaphragm, according to her family. The stabbing unfolded just after 4 p.m. on Friday in Paterson, New Jersey, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
Lake Forest resident Christopher John Badsey was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and also ordered to pay $1.94 million in restitution.
"George got a swanky new convertible for his 14th birthday. He crashed into a tree the next day."
A Georgia sheriff's investigator who was shot and seriously injured during a confrontation with a child sex abuse suspect this week has died from his injuries, local officials have announced.
Jennifer Garner's off-again-on-again relationship with John Miller doesn't get much attention compared to Ben Affleck's renewed engagement to Jennifer Lopez. Meet her boyfriend.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities towed away a fleet of luxury vehicles Saturday from the home of the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate, days after he was placed under house arrest following new human trafficking allegations.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Easter Leafa was sitting under a blanket on her balcony with a knife when Anchorage police arrived, responding to a call for help from her family. Instead of showing her hands as told, they said, the 16-year-old girl stood and approached them with the blade.
Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp got a call from social services after she let her son Oscar go on an interrailing trip aged 15 with his friends across Europe
The Royal Navy said it is the sixth drug bust made by HMS Trent in 2024, and it has seized close to seven tons of drugs worth £551.5 million .
The incident occurred at a home in New Jersey on Aug. 23, according to multiple reports