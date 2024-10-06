Oct. 7 hostage images light up Jerusalem on anniversary eve

STORY: :: Images of Oct. 7 hostages project on the walls

of Jerusalem's Old City on anniversary eve

:: October 6, 2024

:: Marsha, American visitor

"We were walking home from dinner and we saw the whole like the light with all the pictures. And it was just so hard to even like, comprehend that it's been a year and we just want to bring them home already to their families. And we'll never forget what happened. Bring them home."

:: Natali Shimonov, Israeli resident

"I saw the pictures and it's it's really like making me sad to see the hostages and to remember that they are still there. And we hope they will come back as soon as possible."

Over 250 people were taken hostage and some 1,200 people during Hamas' attack on southern Israel, according to Israeli figures.

The friends and families of hostages still held captive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza have regularly rallied against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for failing to negotiate the release of their loved ones.