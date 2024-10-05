October 7 was a ‘punch to the soul’, says Sir Simon Schama

As a historian, Sir Simon Schama has long chronicled the suffering of the Jewish people.

But nothing prepared him for the horror of Oct 7 2023, which he describes as a “punch to the soul”.

Speaking to The Telegraph to mark the first anniversary on Monday of the massacre in which more than 1,200 Israelis were murdered and 254 taken hostage, Sir Simon said the events of that day led him to “drop into a sort of sinkhole”.

Casting his mind back to last October, he said it was “horrifying” and “unforgivable” that before any Israeli troops had even entered Gaza, “the victims were being blamed for the catastrophe and people just started screaming ‘genocide’ at us”.

“What happened on October 7 made the underlying prejudice [against Jews] mainstream and dominant and very, very loud.”

He spoke of the “horrible scenes, absolutely horrible scenes, on both sides. The absolute murderous, unbearable horror of what happened on October 7 and the absolute tragic horror of what’s happened to Palestinians as well.”

He added that the events of that day left two assumptions “violently” shaken: firstly the “impregnability” of Israel and secondly the “civility of Jewish life in the diaspora, including this country”.

Sir Simon was brought up between north London and Essex by his mother, who is from an Askenazi Lithuanian Jewish family, and his father, who is of Sephardi Jewish heritage.

His parents had always been “unproblematically British and Jewish in a very passionate way”, he said, explaining: “My father was largely self educated. He left school at 14, but he could recite – and he made me learn – Shakespeare by heart when I was 10 years old.

“He read Dickens to my sister and me every Sunday at teatime. So for him, you know, the Bible and the Jewish life and a profoundly English life fitted hand in glove.”

‘Good Jews and bad Jews’

Now it is different, he says. He thinks British Jews are now seen by their fellow countrymen as either a “good Jew” or a “bad Jew” depending on their views on Israel.

“A good Jew if you are willing to say you’re against Zionism, or a bad Jew if you’re a Zionist,” he said.

“In any other cultural community that would be regarded as an indecent thing to do. A lot of my friends lost friends, and may not make them up again.”

Sir Simon described the large scale pro-Palestinian rallies that took place in central London and elsewhere around the country in the weeks and months following the Hamas assault on Israel.

“I think it is undoubtedly true that there are people in the Palestinian demonstrations in the utmost good faith and peace, as well as those of whom that cannot be said,” he said. “But if you’re talking about how other British Jews feel, large parts of London for many months were a no-go area for Jews.

“Not to be able to wear a Star of David or a skull cap on your head – actually, it’s not a small thing, you know. It means that you actually have been deprived of basic civil rights – to dress any way you want and to go anywhere you want without suffering violent verbal abuse. And so as I said, the sort of sense of civility is extremely fragile. That’s been a profound shock.”

The celebrated British academic, who was awarded a knighthood for services to history, is now a professor of history and art history at Columbia University in the US. He said he was particularly shocked to see how quickly his fellow academics turned on the Jewish state in the wake of Oct 7.

‘We are a first nation’

“In academia, the first thing that happened was a violent denunciation of Israel,” Sir Simon said, adding that he finds the “caricature of Israel as a colonial society” particularly “obtuse”. He went on to accuse academics of “breathtaking ignorance” for subscribing to the view that Jews are “some some alien implant” in the land of Israel.

Sir Simon explained: “All you have to do, for a minute, is to ask, Hebrew, which is the foundation of Jewish existence, over many millennia, where did that come from? We are a first nation in Palestine, not the only first nation, but a first nation.

“Our religion, our language, our identity, our theology – everything was there. We are not an artificial implant. We are not Frenchmen in Algeria.

“Jews had nowhere else to go to. There was only persecution to go back to. Of course, we’re not a standard cookie cutter imperialist project. That’s ridiculous.”

He said that throughout history, the Jews have become the “whipping boy of what each generation seeks to extirpate”.

“The great cause which heats the blood of academic communities is guilt for colonialism,” he explained.

“Instead of saying, the British were responsible, the French were responsible, America was responsible – though that is being said – it’s kind of easier to invent a totally inappropriate bogeyman, something that is historically, so grotesquely off the mark and ill-informed.

“So it’s actually to make the Jews the most guilty ones of all. When it goes even further, the Jews then become Nazis, of course.”

Another aspect of the past year which Sir Simon found “horrifying” was seeing that posters of Israeli hostages have been frequently torn down from public places by pro-Palestinian activists.

“One thing that I was really stunned by were people tearing down posters that were on lampposts and shop windows of children - child hostages. That clearly made them feel better, doing that,” he said.

He added that this felt reminiscent of Kristallnacht, in which Nazi leaders and supporters vandalised Jewish-owned homes, businesses and synagogues throughout Germany in November 1938.

‘You drop into a sinkhole’

“It made Jews feel they were pariahs, that even lost children really were somehow accomplices in this imperialist mission. It was revolting and horrifying and sinister,” he said.

Sir Simon is currently writing the third volume in his acclaimed series The Story of the Jews, which has also been made into a five-part BBC documentary.

“I’ve spent a lot of my life writing and talking about Jewish history and teaching Jewish history,” he said, adding that Oct 7 was “one of those cases where the history you’ve been writing about and thinking about – Jew hatred over the centuries, and Jew hatred is not the whole story of Jewish history by any means – but when you’ve been writing about it, and you suddenly lose your footing, and you kind of drop into a sort of sinkhole.

“It’s extraordinarily disturbing on a psychological, emotional and professional level, really.”

Sir Simon will take part in a memorial event on Sunday in Hyde Park, London, to mark the one-year anniversary of October 7, organised by several Jewish organisations including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, and the 7/10 Human Chain Project