October-like interruption as rain, chilly temperatures hit Ontario this weekend

The first week of September has brought us spectacular late summer weather, and more is on the way for next week.

However, a few days of chilly and wet weather will be sandwiched between the two stretches of warm and dry weather. Unfortunately, the timing for the autumnal weather lines up with the weekend, much like we have seen a lot of this summer.

RELATED: No region in Canada spared from this summer's weather afflictions

In other words, the first full weekend of September will feel more like October.

This weekend will also bring us occasional showers, but it won’t be a total washout.

Weekend washout replaces the stretch of late summer sun

Our current stretch of gorgeous weather will come to an end on Friday as increasing clouds will spread across southern Ontario. Occasional showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop from west to east across the region. Temperatures will still be mild, especially south and east of Toronto where there will be more sunshine.

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day2

Friday evening and Friday night will be a washout across most of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) as a widespread soaking rain, with thunder possible, tracks from west to east across the region. However eastern Ontario should remain dry until Saturday.

Baron - Friday overnight temps ON

Saturday will be a noticeably cooler with scattered showers, especially during the morning.

DON'T MISS: Ontario on waterspout watch this weekend

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day3

Sunny periods are expected to develop during the afternoon and early evening, primarily for areas south of a line from near Sarnia to Lake Simcoe, and east to the Belleville area.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Showers will continue across cottage country and eastern Ontario.

Baron - Saturday overnight temps ON

Early October-like temperatures end the weekend

Sunday will be an autumnal day with changeable conditions. Most of southern Ontario will see some sunshine, but passing showers are also likely. The showers will be more continuous and widespread for areas to the east of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, and across cottage country.

Temperatures more typical of early October with a brisk wind.

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day4

The threat for showers could linger into early next week, but temperatures will will quickly rebound back to near seasonal.

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day5

Abundant sunshine will return for the rest of next week, and temperatures will climb above seasonal by Tuesday.

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day6

Don't write summer off just yet

Warm late summer weather is expected to continue through the end of next week.

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day8

September Outlook: Summer isn’t done with Canada just yet

Will the following weekend bring another poorly timed interruption to the warm and dry weather?

At this point we are optimistic that next weekend will be much warmer and drier than our upcoming weekend. In fact, it could be warmer and drier than most of our summer weekends! Please check back next week for an update.

WATCH: Waterspout potential over the Great Lakes this weekend

Click here to view the video