Octopus Money CEO Ruth Handcock: How to be a CEO podcast

Ruth Handcock CEO Octopus Money (Octopus Money)

On this edition of How to be a CEO, we’re talking to Octopus Money CEO Ruth Handcock to get tips on sorting out your finances when you’re trying to start a business. In this episode, we're talking about:

Why people think they’re bad with money, but many aren’t any worse than others

Why the cost of living crisis “feels like it’s got worse” for many people

How to sort your personal finances and start a business at the same time

Why there are fewer start-ups founded by working class people

Why you should take your credit card details off Amazon

Why talking about money is so important

Why Ruth took the job as CEO of Octopus Money, and what she thinks the job really is

What she did on day one and how the job’s changed since then

The value of offering financial advice as a workplace benefit

Ruth will also be appearing at the Watercooler Event, which is being held alongside the Evening Standard’s SME Expo at Excel London on the 23rd and 24th of April. Tickets are free. Click the links to find out more.