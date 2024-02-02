Odd sounds at Texas dock lead to dog trapped a week in shipping container, USCG says

Mysterious sounds emerging from one of the thousands of shipping containers at a Texas dock led the U.S. Coast Guard to a dog that had been trapped for more than a week, officials say.

How and where the female dog got locked in the container has yet to be explained.

The strange discovery was made Jan. 31 at the Galveston Bay port complex, as U.S. Coast Guard inspectors were “randomly selecting from thousands of shipping containers for inspection.”

“Suddenly, they heard barking and scratching coming from one of the containers in a stack. When they lowered the container and opened the door, a dog popped out!” the Coast Guard reported.

“This sweet girl was trapped in the container for at least a week and was tired, hungry, and very happy to see her rescuers.”

Video shared by the Coast Guard shows the dog was a little unsteady on her feet but came out with her tail wagging.

The dog — named Connie the Container Dog — was immediately given water and later taken to a Pasadena animal shelter 40 miles northwest of Galveston, officials said.

Connie is currently in the care of Forever Changed Animal Rescue, which reports she is underweight at 30 pounds but is recovering with the help of ongoing medical care.

“She is incredibly sweet but very shy and scared of her new surroundings as to be expected,” the rescue reported in a Feb. 2 Facebook post.

“She is heartworm positive and we will be getting her started on treatment ASAP.”

