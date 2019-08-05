Odell Beckham Jr. practices one-handed catches at Browns training camp

The Odell Beckham Jr. show has officially made it to Ohio.

The superstar wide receiver, known for his one-handed catches since his rookie year in the NFL, certainly didn't look rusty at Cleveland Browns training camp while he practiced his favorite trick.

Beckham Jr. caught passes both from quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as from a football throwing machine at close range last week just ahead of the start of the preseason.

See more of Beckham Jr. at his first camp with the Browns:

The former New York Giant is just one of the impressive additions Cleveland made over the offseason. Beckham Jr. is joined by fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a good friend of his who was acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in March.

The Browns are hoping to continue their upward trend behind second-year quarterback Mayfield, just two years removed from going 0-16 in the regular season. Cleveland currently holds the longest active playoff drought in the NFL at 16 seasons.