OFA and FMO Launch Cost-Share Funding Program

Ontario farmers are set to receive increased support in marketing their products at farmers' markets across the province, thanks to a new cost-share funding program announced by the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) in partnership with Farmers' Markets Ontario (FMO).

With an initial contribution of $50,000 from OFA, this collaborative effort aims to strengthen the connection between farmers and consumers while promoting local agriculture. OFA President Drew Spoelstra expressed pride in the partnership, emphasizing the importance of farmers' markets as direct channels between producers and consumers.

The new program will fund marketing and awareness projects to support farmers participating in farmers' markets. Under this initiative, individual markets can apply to FMO for up to 50% of their total project costs, with a maximum grant of $2,500. FMO will administer the program, ensuring equitable distribution of funds to eligible projects.

Elmer Buchanan, Vice Chair of FMO, highlighted the crucial role of farmers' markets in fostering vibrant communities and promoting local food systems. He underscored the significance of this collaboration in shining a spotlight on farmers and enhancing the local food value chain in Ontario.

Interested parties can access application forms and program details through Farmers' Markets Ontario starting in April. Applicants must be members of FMO to be eligible for funding.

As Ontario's largest general farm organization, representing 38,000 farm families, OFA serves as a staunch advocate for farmers across the province. The organization's Home Grown campaign, aimed at raising awareness of Ontario's agricultural bounty, aligns with this new initiative to support local farmers and promote their products at farmers' markets.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter